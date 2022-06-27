Woman walks out of airport after seeing mother-in-law with luggage

Does one have to set boundaries with the spouse's parents?

The spouse's parents are essential to a couple's life and can sometimes become overbearing. In fact, men and women report having 44 percent more conflicts with their mothers-in-law than their own mothers.

This could be because of the competition for the man’s attention and other resources between the mother and wife. They could also face issues when there are differences in opinion and expectations .

This topic was highlighted in a Reddit post published two months ago about a woman who left the airport after seeing her mother-in-law with luggage, to join her and her husband on a trip.

Should one respect their spouse’s wish of staying away from one’s parents?

The author starts the post by saying that she doesn’t have the best relationship with her husband’s mother. Her mother-in-law made remarks and had compared the author to herself since the beginning of their relationship.

Her mother-in-law praised her for everything she did and even copied her to get on the author’s good side. Once, her mother-in-law dyed her hair purple like the author but looked ridiculous. The mother-in-law blamed the author for that, saying she tried to make a joke out of her.

With that said, the author and her husband took two days to go on a trip - for which she had saved up, and her husband booked the tickets and made other arrangements. Her mother-in-law wanted to go along with them on the trip and caused havoc when the author refused.

Her mother-in-law called, texted, and asked people to talk to the author to include her in the trip. The husband’s mother even threatened to call the cops and complain to prevent her and her husband from going on the trip.

Her husband felt they should just take her along with them when he became tired of his mother’s antics. But the author reasoned that he shouldn’t have told his mother about the trip in the first place. Finally, as an ultimatum, he said he wouldn’t go without his mother. She replied she would gladly call his bluff, and her husband succumbed and said he would talk to his mother.

On the day of the trip, after they reached the airport, her husband walked ahead of the author and looked right and left as if he was trying to find someone. When she asked, he didn’t respond and led her to the waiting area. The first thing she saw was her mother-in-law waiting for them with her luggage.

As her husband and mother-in-law hugged each other, she walked towards the airport’s exit. Her husband called her from behind and tried to stop her from leaving, saying his mother was 'anyway' there and she was just overreacting. He asked her to let it go and not let what happened to ruin their trip. She pointed out that her husband and his mother could still go on the trip.

Setting boundaries with parents-in-law

It's imperative that one set boundaries with the parents-in-law to have a healthy relationship with them. Without boundaries , some parents-in-law might intrude on the couple’s marriage and could create issues, like in the author’s life.

She realized after reaching home that her husband had booked his mother a ticket without consulting her.

An hour later, her husband returned home angry and called her pathetic and spiteful to have ruined the trip. He continued that she was being hard on his mother and continued berating her. He called her family and told them what had happened.

Her family said that she shouldn’t have spoiled the trip for herself and should have just adjusted and done her best to enjoy it.

What do you think? Should the author have gone on the trip despite her mother-in-law accompanying them?

Share your thoughts in the comment box.