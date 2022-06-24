Old friends shame woman for pulling out of their girls trip late

Is it wrong to cancel plans due to unprecedented changes?

Traveling is a great way to bond with others. Sharing unique and cherishable moments with fellow travelers can strengthen their relationships with each other. Not the least, traveling in a group is more affordable as one can book an apartment and split the rent - and it might cost less than a room.

Despite this, some people bail out of group trips , earning them the group’s wrath. The group might then act out on their emotions to reduce the stress caused by the cancellation .

This topic was highlighted in a recent Reddit post about a woman who pulled out of a girls’ trip to support her stepdaughters after their biological mother passed away. The girls’ group couldn’t comprehend the woman’s reason for backing out late.

Should one lash out at someone for bailing out on a trip to attend to other responsibilities?

The author starts the post by saying that she (42 years old) married her husband 11 years ago and has two stepdaughters - 16 and 13 years old - to whom she is incredibly close.

Her stepdaughter’s mother, who was wonderful to them, died tragically two weeks ago. And her stepdaughters were struggling to adjust to their mother’s death.

The author says that her stepdaughters would find the next weekend hard as it was their biological mother’s birthday, and she wanted to be there to support them. To do that, she had to cancel a girls’ trip with her old college friends, which they had scheduled and arranged before the death.

Her stepdaughters would be with their mother, her husband would stay at home alone, and she felt she could certainly make it to the trip.

The author didn’t think it would be a great deal because it wasn’t an extravagant trip and was only two nights long, and no one had to fly or take off from work. She offered to pay for her portion of rent for the AirBnB and said she would transfer all other bookings made under her name to someone else.

The group chat went silent for a while after sharing that she won’t be there for the trip. Then, others railed at her as some planned activities required a certain number of people, and they would have to cancel them if she bailed out.

She continues that the group might have got discounts, free drinks, etc., with her connections because she had worked in many restaurants while in college and still was in touch with them.

Her old friends agreed that she was ‘desperate to take over the mom role’ and ‘cheating the whole group to play the mom with two kids that will never be hers.’

Losing a loved one.

Losing a loved one is emotionally scarring and can cause intense feelings of grief. The support one gets during such times can drastically help one cope with death.

But the author’s friends couldn’t understand this.

She said she wasn’t budging and told them to reschedule or go without her. They didn’t want to reschedule. So she threatened to cancel the AirBnB booking if no one was ready to take it.

Two people in the group chat blocked her, and another texted her personally, saying she went ‘nuclear’ just because others wouldn’t accommodate her.

Now, the author wonders whether she did the right thing by pulling out of the trip late. She also feels guilty for wrenching their plan and not being able to get them the discounts.

