Why Japan owes its lack of gun violence and its gun laws to the U.S.

With the increase in gun violence due to the wide use of guns in the United States, the U.S gun law debate has further intensified. Americans are now finding newer solutions to bring such violence under control.

Japan , on the other hand, has the lowest rate of gun violence. As per statistics, there were 4 firearm homicides in the U.S. per 1,00,000 people in 2019 as compared to zero such cases in Japan.

Surprisingly, the gun laws in Japan originated from the U.S.

Raphael, a Japanese YouTuber, who wished to take some skeet shooting lessons, had to go through all the necessary steps any Japanese civilian must clear to acquire a gun license despite his military background.

This includes a proper training session followed by a written exam along with a physical and mental health check-up. Furthermore, the police also conducted a background check which involves interviewing family and friends to understand if that person has any violent tendencies.

Raphael had to undergo one year of training before he could acquire a gun license. His wife was also interviewed by the police before he could get the license.

Moreover, civilians in Japan can own only three types of guns which include airguns, rifles, and shotguns. If a civilian who owns a gun runs out of shots, he would need police authorization to refill those.

There are also very strict laws governing the ammunition which the Japanese civilians can own. Such stringent measures have kept the gun violence rate to almost nil and these laws have been highly supported by the civilians as well.