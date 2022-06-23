Mom-to-be rejects a handmade baby shower gift from brother-in-law

Can one demand a person to get them an expensive gift?

A baby shower can make the mom-to-be feel special and loved during her pregnancy. Those who experience a stressful pregnancy might find such happy moments soothing, boosting their morale. Not the least, baby showers are perfect and cherishable celebrations for parents-to-be and their loved ones.

Another purpose of a baby shower is to help the parents set up their lives by giving them equipment like a rocking chair, crib, changing table, etc. By doing so, family and friends can lighten the financial issues the parents-to-be might face during the pregnancy and delivery.

This topic was highlighted in a recent Reddit post about a woman who refused a handmade gift from her brother-in-law because it wasn’t from their registry. This online post went viral with over 10.5K upvotes and 2.7K comments.

Should one consider a person’s financial situation before asking for a pricey gift?

The author (a man) starts the post by saying that he was financially broke and had to get his sister-in-law (brother’s wife) a baby shower gift. Although he had planned and set an amount aside to buy one, his car required a few unexpected changes and he had to use it.

By the time the author got everything fixed, the smaller items from the baby shower registry were gone, and only things above $100 were left.

Since he couldn't afford a pricey gift, he knitted a navy blue blanket for his niece during his downtime, between work and social life. He also bought smaller items like pacifiers, texture books, and whatnot.

But he couldn’t attend the baby shower because he had a double shift that night. On the weekend after the baby shower, he dropped by his brother’s place to give his sister-in-law the blanket and other items.

His sister-in-law was irritated and gave the blanket back to him because it was the wrong color (navy blue). Instead, the author presented the blanket to his friend, who also had her baby shower.

After a few days, his brother called him up, asking what he was gifting them so they could plan the nursery layout. The author pointed out that he had given them a blanket, but his sister-in-law rejected it. His brother and sister-in-law explained that he had gotten them something off the registry, and they were still expecting a gift from him. They said the small gifts didn’t count when he asked about them.

Are handmade gifts more valuable than expensive ones?

A handmade gift can be extra special compared to a store-bought gift because one puts their time and effort into making it.

But the author’s sister-in-law told him he could give something off the registry or make another blanket of the right color. He outright denied knitting another blanket because he had invested 90% of his free time in making one, and it took him over a month.

His mother sided with them, saying he was an immediate family member and had to give them something from the registry. His sister-in-law is giving him the cold shoulders, and his brother apologized and asked the author to give in.

What do you think? Should the author give them a new blanket or something off their registry?

