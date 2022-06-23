Woman asks mom of stillborn to give her baby nursing milk

Is it right to force one to give them what they want?

Although prenatal care has improved, one stillbirth happens every 16 seconds and 2 million every year in the world. In addition to the devastating loss of life, stillbirths cause psychological and financial loss for the mother and other family members.

Mothers and fathers of stillborn babies experience depression, anxiety, and other psychological issues. Mothers tie the incident to their self-esteem and identity, avoid social activities, and isolate themselves, increasing the severity of depression.

This topic was highlighted in a recent Reddit post (published in June 2022) about a woman asking her sister, who is also a stillborn baby’s mother, to give her nursing milk. The online post resonated with several women and went viral with over 16.2K upvotes and 1.7K comments.

Should one ask a stillborn baby’s mother for nursing milk?

The author starts the post by saying she had a stillbirth five weeks ago and was producing milk and pumping.

The doctor advised her to continue pumping for three weeks after the stillbirth to control milk production. If she didn’t stop it in three weeks, she would keep producing milk.

One week after the stillbirth, her sister gave birth to a healthy baby boy. But she couldn’t nurse him after the delivery, and milk formula was hardly available then. So the author offered to pump her milk for her sister’s baby, and her sister gladly accepted.

The author pumped her milk for five weeks due to a severe formula shortage. And when there was plenty of formula available, the author told her sister she would stop pumping.

But her sister asked the author to keep pumping because her son had stomach issues after drinking formula milk. The author explained that she can't handle pumping emotionally anymore.

Losing a baby is scarring.

Mothers who experience stillbirth don’t receive enough emotional support or care. In fact, some women feel shame and guilt. As a result, they develop mental health issues that last for months or years.

During these challenging times, mothers and fathers of the stillborn baby require affection and support .

The author’s sister couldn’t understand this and called her ‘selfish.’ As a compromise, the author suggested she could pump for a few more days until her sister found a better formula.

But her sister emphasized that nursing milk is the healthiest and that the author should help her. Her sister also said that the author embodies ‘misery loves company.’ Their mother also agrees with her sister.

Now the author thinks she should continue giving her sister nursing milk despite her emotional condition.

