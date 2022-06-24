Toddler in puberty after exposure to dad's testosterone gel

Aabha Gopan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0846NY_0gHKJQDt00
Photo by Sandy Millar on Unsplash

Whenever Erica Brownsell took her two-year-old child, Barnabay, out to play, other parents would ask why her child was still drinking from a baby bottle because of how muscular and tall he was. Once, a stranger commented, “He looked like a little man.” She said some people even called him "Viking" or "Samson" because of his muscular appearance.

But Erica understood its seriousness only when she saw pubic hair around her two-year-old son's sex organ. “I knew it wasn’t normal. He would have massive, sustained erections and his height and weight were off the charts,” said Erica Brownsell.

When the family consulted a doctor, he was baffled. Upon conducting a blood test, they realized that the testosterone level (a male sex hormone) was high in the boy. The doctors conducted further tests and ruled out congenital disorder, a condition affecting the adrenal glands, and endocrine tumors.

"Nobody seemed to know what was going on," said Erica.

That's when one of the doctors suggested that the child may have been exposed to artificial testosterone treatment - which is actually meant for adults. When they inquired with the family, it was revealed that the boy's father, Peter, was born with a complex testicular condition and had been using testosterone gel as part of his treatment.

According to Brownsell, her husband used a product named Testogel in the UK to help with his testosterone deficiency.

How did the father's testosterone gel trigger physical maturity in his son?

Dr. Benjamin Udoka Nwosu, a senior pediatrician, said that the absorption of testosterone gel is never complete. "There's some testosterone left on the skin, even hours after the application," he said.

"Family members and other individuals who have close contact with the male patient are at risk of direct exposure," he continued.

And he added that long exposure to the gel could be particularly dangerous for children because they will be entering puberty earlier than other children their age. The symptoms include hair growth in the pubic area, acne region, and oversized reproductive organs.

Brownsell said that she and her husband took turns caring for their child when the other worked. Peter usually watched the child when she went out to work in the morning. He used to apply the gel during the morning time.

Dr. Hulse said that he was 99.9% sure that the reason behind Barnaby's early puberty was the hormone treatment gel that his father used.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Testosterone# Parenting# Family# Children# Viral

Comments / 2

Published by

Writes about things you should know.

N/A
36027 followers

More from Aabha Gopan

Father storms off after sister deadnamed his son on her wedding

Is it right to ignore a transgender person's new name?. We are approaching the end of another Pride Month, which celebrates the LGBTQIA+ community and spreads awareness about them. Transgender people are a part of this community and go through mental strain trying to understand their identities.

Read full story
4 comments

Woman gets husband fired for not going to work

Does one have to put up with their spouse’s irresponsibilities?. Marriage comes with an increase in bills and a lot of responsibilities. A person who doesn’t do their share of responsibilities can burden their spouse and strain the marriage, especially financially.

Read full story

Woman scares away dad who was in the ladies' washroom

Is looking after a baby only a mother’s responsibility?. Fathers are an integral part of a baby’s life, unlike olden days when they would just provide for the family. Now, fathers feed their babies formula milk, dress them up, change their diapers, and more.

Read full story
107 comments

Woman walks out of airport after seeing mother-in-law with luggage

Does one have to set boundaries with the spouse's parents?. The spouse's parents are essential to a couple's life and can sometimes become overbearing. In fact, men and women report having 44 percent more conflicts with their mothers-in-law than their own mothers.

Read full story
176 comments

Teacher ignores when boy bullies girl for having gay parents

The LGBTQIA+ community and their supporters are celebrating Pride Month for spreading awareness about them. This is important because people of this community and those related to them still suffer from acts of discrimination and harassment regularly.

Read full story
181 comments
Maine State

Woman eaten by 20 Maine Coon cats after she collapsed dead

A woman, whose name isn’t revealed, was eaten by her pets after she died in her home and wasn’t discovered for two weeks by the police. The woman was a cat breeder and owned 20 Maine coon pedigree cats. These cats are muscular in build and passive in nature and are known as ‘the gentle giant’.

Read full story
230 comments

Husband refuses to sleep beside wife over her choice of menstrual product

Surprisingly, only 41% of the 1,091 males surveyed in a study could correctly identify menstruation in the US. When asked whether periods were physically painful, only 40% said it was, while 36% believed it wasn’t.

Read full story
1 comments

Old friends shame woman for pulling out of their girls trip late

Is it wrong to cancel plans due to unprecedented changes?. Traveling is a great way to bond with others. Sharing unique and cherishable moments with fellow travelers can strengthen their relationships with each other. Not the least, traveling in a group is more affordable as one can book an apartment and split the rent - and it might cost less than a room.

Read full story
19 comments

Why Japan owes its lack of gun violence and its gun laws to the U.S.

With the increase in gun violence due to the wide use of guns in the United States, the U.S gun law debate has further intensified. Americans are now finding newer solutions to bring such violence under control.

Read full story
14 comments

Mom-to-be rejects a handmade baby shower gift from brother-in-law

Can one demand a person to get them an expensive gift?. A baby shower can make the mom-to-be feel special and loved during her pregnancy. Those who experience a stressful pregnancy might find such happy moments soothing, boosting their morale. Not the least, baby showers are perfect and cherishable celebrations for parents-to-be and their loved ones.

Read full story
221 comments

Woman asks mom of stillborn to give her baby nursing milk

Is it right to force one to give them what they want?. Although prenatal care has improved, one stillbirth happens every 16 seconds and 2 million every year in the world. In addition to the devastating loss of life, stillbirths cause psychological and financial loss for the mother and other family members.

Read full story
47 comments

Man drank 30 cans of Pepsi every day for 20 years, spent $8.6K a year on it

A man was so addicted to Pepsi that he drank 30 cans a day for 20 years. He claims that he came out of it after having an online hypnotherapy session. Andy Currie, 41 years old, has been addicted to Pepsi for the last 20 years and spent a whopping $8.6k on it annually. He works at a grocery store in Bangor and has drunk around 2,19,000 cans of Pepsi since his early twenties - which comes to roughly 7 million sugar cubes. He has been working night shifts most of the time during his career at the grocery store and feels he needs the sugar rush to keep going.

Read full story
271 comments

Woman asks sister to drop Ivy League school plans

To which extent should one rely on their parents for money?. Living in the US can be costly, especially when one doesn’t have a stable job. Not to mention that the average living cost of a family of four is $3,440 without rent. Of course, it will vary depending on the state one resides.

Read full story
44 comments

Sisters furious at man for giving his wife inheritance

Should one expect an inheritance from their sibling?. A death in the family coupled with disagreement over inheritance can be agonizing. The money involved can significantly deteriorate the relationship between a person and their loved ones.

Read full story
70 comments

Selfish bride berates flower girl, who has cancer, for shaving her head

Can one justify being insensitive to a sick person?. Ependymoma is a rare type of cancer that starts in the brain or the spinal cord. And like other cancers, it requires harsh treatment like chemotherapy - straining the patient emotionally and physically.

Read full story
83 comments

Deaf man keeps daughter a secret from his disrespectful family

Should one value a family that doesn’t care for them?. The life of a deaf person can be difficult as they navigate through life differently. But they can face and overcome any hardship with a loving family. Parents of a deaf child can guide them through daily activities, which require them to put in more effort.

Read full story
16 comments

What are Cambodian 'Penis Plants' that are nearly extinct?

Native to the tropical parts of West Cambodia, these rare 'Penis Plants' are on the verge of extinction due to the increase in agricultural activities and tourism. This plant is known by that name for its uncanny resemblance to the phallic shape of the male genitalia when seen from a particular angle. It's scientifically named 'Nepenthes holdenii' because some photos of women posing and plucking the plant went viral on the internet.

Read full story
1 comments

'Trash' father gives late wife's necklace to step daughter and not her daughter

Engagement rings, wedding rings, and other jewelry are prized possessions in most American families. A possession becomes extremely valuable when its owner passes away, and the item reminds loved ones of their relationship.

Read full story
43 comments

Bride asks to cut fiancé's daughter's long hair so that she would look better than the girl

Is it right to force a person due to one’s insecurity?. Marriage is the declaration of love and devotion to your significant other and stands for a lifelong commitment. So many brides treasure their wedding function and dream of looking the best.

Read full story
198 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy