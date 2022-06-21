Man drank 30 cans of Pepsi every day for 20 years, spent $8.6K a year on it

A man was so addicted to Pepsi that he drank 30 cans a day for 20 years. He claims that he came out of it after having an online hypnotherapy session.

Andy Currie, 41 years old, has been addicted to Pepsi for the last 20 years and spent a whopping $8.6k on it annually. He works at a grocery store in Bangor and has drunk around 2,19,000 cans of Pepsi since his early twenties - which comes to roughly 7 million sugar cubes. He has been working night shifts most of the time during his career at the grocery store and feels he needs the sugar rush to keep going.

"I’ve always loved the taste of a cold Pepsi. Nothing could beat it and I just got hooked," he said.

He also said that he needs a can of Pepsi as soon as he gets up and that there is nothing as great as a cold glass of Pepsi. Thankfully, he could get rid of this addiction with the help of a hypnotist. A health checkup revealed that he was a pre-diabetic and at a high risk of cardiovascular disease and potential risk of pancreatic cancer. The hypnotist diagnosed him with a restrictive food intake disorder and hypnotized him for forty minutes over a video conference call. Surprisingly, he got cured in just one session.

He drank water for the first time after twenty years, and one month following the de-addiction, he adopted a healthier lifestyle which has helped him lose 14 pounds. He no longer feels the urge to drink Pepsi.