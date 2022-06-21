Man drank 30 cans of Pepsi every day for 20 years, spent $8.6K a year on it

Aabha Gopan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HSprA_0gGSP9uO00
Photo by Ja San Miguel on Unsplash

A man was so addicted to Pepsi that he drank 30 cans a day for 20 years. He claims that he came out of it after having an online hypnotherapy session.

Andy Currie, 41 years old, has been addicted to Pepsi for the last 20 years and spent a whopping $8.6k on it annually. He works at a grocery store in Bangor and has drunk around 2,19,000 cans of Pepsi since his early twenties - which comes to roughly 7 million sugar cubes. He has been working night shifts most of the time during his career at the grocery store and feels he needs the sugar rush to keep going.

"I’ve always loved the taste of a cold Pepsi. Nothing could beat it and I just got hooked," he said.

He also said that he needs a can of Pepsi as soon as he gets up and that there is nothing as great as a cold glass of Pepsi. Thankfully, he could get rid of this addiction with the help of a hypnotist. A health checkup revealed that he was a pre-diabetic and at a high risk of cardiovascular disease and potential risk of pancreatic cancer. The hypnotist diagnosed him with a restrictive food intake disorder and hypnotized him for forty minutes over a video conference call. Surprisingly, he got cured in just one session.

He drank water for the first time after twenty years, and one month following the de-addiction, he adopted a healthier lifestyle which has helped him lose 14 pounds. He no longer feels the urge to drink Pepsi.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Pepsi# Health# Fitness# Diabetic# Social Media

Comments / 260

Published by

Writes about things you should know.

N/A
34149 followers

More from Aabha Gopan

Why Japan owes its lack of gun violence and its gun laws to the U.S.

With the increase in gun violence due to the wide use of guns in the United States, the U.S gun law debate has further intensified. Americans are now finding newer solutions to bring such violence under control.

Read full story
11 comments

Mom-to-be rejects a handmade baby shower gift from brother-in-law

Can one demand a person to get them an expensive gift?. A baby shower can make the mom-to-be feel special and loved during her pregnancy. Those who experience a stressful pregnancy might find such happy moments soothing, boosting their morale. Not the least, baby showers are perfect and cherishable celebrations for parents-to-be and their loved ones.

Read full story
54 comments

Woman asks mom of stillborn to give her baby nursing milk

Is it right to force one to give them what they want?. Although prenatal care has improved, one stillbirth happens every 16 seconds and 2 million every year in the world. In addition to the devastating loss of life, stillbirths cause psychological and financial loss for the mother and other family members.

Read full story
27 comments

Two-year-old boy shows signs of puberty after he was exposed to dad's testosterone gel

A toddler becomes muscular and develops pubic hair and sizable sex organs similar to teenagers. Whenever Erica Brownsell took her two-year-old child, Barnabay, out to play, other parents asked why her child was still drinking from a baby bottle because of how muscular and tall he was. Once, a stranger commented, “He looked like a little man.” She said some people even called him "Viking" or "Samson" because of his muscular appearance.

Read full story
2 comments

Woman asks sister to drop Ivy League school plans

To which extent should one rely on their parents for money?. Living in the US can be costly, especially when one doesn’t have a stable job. Not to mention that the average living cost of a family of four is $3,440 without rent. Of course, it will vary depending on the state one resides.

Read full story
43 comments

Husband refuses to sleep beside wife because she was using sanitary pads

Surprisingly, only 41% of the 1,091 males surveyed in a study could correctly identify menstruation in the US. When asked whether periods were physically painful, only 40% said it was, while 36% believed it wasn’t.

Read full story

Sisters furious at man for giving his wife inheritance

Should one expect an inheritance from their sibling?. A death in the family coupled with disagreement over inheritance can be agonizing. The money involved can significantly deteriorate the relationship between a person and their loved ones.

Read full story
69 comments

Selfish bride berates flower girl, who has cancer, for shaving her head

Can one justify being insensitive to a sick person?. Ependymoma is a rare type of cancer that starts in the brain or the spinal cord. And like other cancers, it requires harsh treatment like chemotherapy - straining the patient emotionally and physically.

Read full story
84 comments

Deaf man keeps daughter a secret from his disrespectful family

Should one value a family that doesn’t care for them?. The life of a deaf person can be difficult as they navigate through life differently. But they can face and overcome any hardship with a loving family. Parents of a deaf child can guide them through daily activities, which require them to put in more effort.

Read full story
16 comments

What are Cambodian 'Penis Plants' that are nearly extinct?

Native to the tropical parts of West Cambodia, these rare 'Penis Plants' are on the verge of extinction due to the increase in agricultural activities and tourism. This plant is known by that name for its uncanny resemblance to the phallic shape of the male genitalia when seen from a particular angle. It's scientifically named 'Nepenthes holdenii' because some photos of women posing and plucking the plant went viral on the internet.

Read full story
1 comments

'Trash' father gives late wife's necklace to step daughter and not her daughter

Engagement rings, wedding rings, and other jewelry are prized possessions in most American families. A possession becomes extremely valuable when its owner passes away, and the item reminds loved ones of their relationship.

Read full story
43 comments

Bride asks to cut fiancé's daughter's long hair so that she would look better than the girl

Is it right to force a person due to one’s insecurity?. Marriage is the declaration of love and devotion to your significant other and stands for a lifelong commitment. So many brides treasure their wedding function and dream of looking the best.

Read full story
198 comments

Teacher makes half-Asian student sit alone because of her "smelly food"

Shouldn’t children be taught to accept each other’s culture?. The US is becoming more and more diverse, and it has become imperative that educational institutions accommodate different cultures.

Read full story
592 comments

Autistic man shouts at woman because she ignored him

When engaging in conversations with an autistic person, one has to be friendly, patient, and listen carefully to what they are saying. An autistic person may also require one to express issues as they usually aren’t born with such skills.

Read full story
22 comments

Man lifts more than 280 lbs with one finger and breaks a 10-year-old Guinness World Record

Steve Keller, a British man from the UK, has made a Guinness World Record for the heaviest single-finger deadlift, breaking a decade-old record by almost ten kilograms. Mr. Keller is a martial artist by profession, and he made this record in Ashford in February 2022. It was an incredible display of strength as Mr. Keller lifted more than 129 kg (285.49 lbs) with just one finger for eight seconds.

Read full story
1 comments

Woman forces foster child to practice her religion

Foster families are temporary safe havens for children whose parents or primary caregivers are going through a crisis. The main goal of fostering is to harbor these children safely till they reunite with their parents.

Read full story
690 comments

Selfish woman rips mother's treasured wedding dress while asking engaged sister to buy another

Is one entitled to have their mother’s wedding dress?. Weddings are emotional events and milestones in a person’s life. To make it more special, some brides wear their mother’s wedding dress. They do so to make their mothers happy and show how much they value their mothers’ presence at the wedding.

Read full story
31 comments

Daughter asks old parents to raise her second child like they did with her first

How long should one look after their grandchildren?. Grandparents are an important part of children’s lives and impact their lives in a different manner. They foster lessons on fundamental respect in an unconventional way, unlike parents.

Read full story
83 comments

Bridezilla mad at sister-in-law for stealing her thunder by being pregnant

A wedding is undoubtedly a special moment in a couple’s life. It's the beginning of a new journey involving legal commitment to be there for each other. Due to how special a wedding is, some brides feel unfair when others become the center of attention during the function. There have been instances where brides lash out at others for making them feel less special on ‘their day.’

Read full story
20 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy