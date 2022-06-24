Husband refuses to sleep beside wife over her choice of menstrual product

Are periods icky?

Surprisingly, only 41% of the 1,091 males surveyed in a study could correctly identify menstruation in the US. When asked whether periods were physically painful, only 40% said it was, while 36% believed it wasn’t.

Likewise, 33% of surveyed fathers preferred a woman talking to their daughter about periods, and only 11% felt they could do it themselves.

These men, who don’t know much about menstruation or menstrual hygiene, can harbor stigma associated with periods and neglect the well-being of women in their lives.

This topic was highlighted in a Reddit post published in April 2022 and went viral with over 9K upvotes and 2.1K comments. The online post was about a husband who asked his wife to sleep somewhere else because she was using sanitary napkins instead of tampons.

Who has a say in the type of menstrual product a woman uses?

The author is a 29-year-old woman who used tampons before her doctor advised her to switch to sanitary napkins due to a medical condition. Although she didn't think using sanctuary pads is a big deal, her husband disagrees.

Firstly he complained about not being consulted before the author took such a drastic decision. On top of that, he said he wasn’t comfortable with her sleeping in the bed with him wearing sanitary napkins.

The author was taken off guard as she didn’t expect something like that to come from her husband. He specified that he would like her to wear tampons at night while they were sleeping. He asked her to find another bed if she wasn’t willing to do so.

How uneducated are men regarding menstruation?

A good number of men in the US don’t even know the basic functioning of the menstrual cycle. As many as 65% of surveyed men didn’t know what menstrual cups are or how they work. And only 33% believed a box of 36 tampons would cost $13-$20 .

As for the author, she laughed him off and kept sleeping beside him while wearing sanitary napkins. Her husband got so uncomfortable that he slept on the couch and complained that she forced him to do that even after he offered compromises.

The author replied that he was a drama queen as his compromises were impractical. She clarified she will keep using sanitary napkins to avoid health issues. She also said she wouldn’t wear tampons until her doctor asked her to.

Even after her periods, her husband was mad at her for making him uncomfortable and not paying heed to his complaints.

What do you think? Should the author have used tampons at night while they slept? Share your thoughts below.