Woman forces foster child to practice her religion

Can one force their religion on a child?

Photo by RODNAE Productions

Foster families are temporary safe havens for children whose parents or primary caregivers are going through a crisis. The main goal of fostering is to harbor these children safely till they reunite with their parents.

A major issue foster children and parents face is the difference in religion. Foster children may experience pressure from their biological or foster parents to practice their respective religions.

This topic was highlighted in a recent Reddit post where a woman forces her foster daughter to visit their place of worship even after the child hesitates to agree.

Should one impose their religion on their foster child?

The author, a 34-year-old man, says that he and his wife decided to become foster parents after they couldn’t have children. Now, they have a 16-year-old foster child, a quiet girl. While the author and his wife are Christians, their foster daughter is a Jew.

The author mentions that his wife is committed to her religion to the extent that she wouldn’t hesitate to force it on others.

A few days ago, he saw his wife putting up crosses in their foster daughter’s room. And the foster child took it down after the author apologized on his wife’s behalf. When he confronted his wife about what she did, she said she was getting rid of the ‘Jewishness.’

On the first Sunday after their foster daughter arrived, his wife woke her up and demanded that she go to church with them. He heard this from outside the room since they aren’t soundproofed. The girl stammered, and the author felt his wife was exploiting that.

Should one support their significant other when not respecting others' boundaries?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40EAA6_0g8Saina00
Photo by RODNAE Productions

Correcting one’s spouse when they do something wrong can improve their relationship.

The author stormed into the room and asked his wife to respect the girl’s religion. This took his wife off guard as she expected him to side with her. His wife was furious and went to stay with her mother. His in-laws also think what he did is wrong.

What do you think? Was the author wrong not to have asked his foster daughter to go to church with them? Share your thoughts below.

