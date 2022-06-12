Selfish woman rips mother's treasured wedding dress while asking engaged sister to buy another

Is one entitled to have their mother’s wedding dress?

Weddings are emotional events and milestones in a person’s life. To make it more special, some brides wear their mother’s wedding dress . They do so to make their mothers happy and show how much they value their mothers’ presence at the wedding.

In some cases , sisters have fought over their mother’s wedding dress. This is prone to happen especially if sisters are close in age and have lived together for a long time .

This topic was highlighted in a recent Reddit post about a woman who accidentally ripped her mother’s wedding dress while showing her sister it suits her better.

Should one try a dress when it won’t fit them?

The author starts the post by saying that she and her sister have adored her mother’s wedding dress since they were little. But her sister called dibs on it while they were looking at old photo albums when they were kids, causing a huge argument between them.

Their mother asked them to either share the dress as a whole or each take its parts. But her sister wouldn’t listen and said she was the first to claim it.

The problem arose when the author wanted to wear the dress for her wedding. Her mother had passed away, and she wanted to wear the dress to feel like her mother was a part of the wedding. But her sister refused to let her wear it. She said she called dibs on the wedding dress long ago. The author then suggested they could split it and offered to alter it to her sister’s size after she wore it.

All this happened while they were looking at their mother’s wedding dress. Her sister immediately went to try it on to show the author how much better she would look wearing it.

While desperately trying to fit the dress, her sister accidentally ripped the entire back seam along the zipper.

Being a stubborn and selfish sibling

Getting along with a sibling can be tricky, especially if they exhibit toxic behavior.

The author felt her sister destroyed the last part of tradition she had with their mother just to prove a point to her. And the author yelled at her sister, asking what her plan was with the dress if she couldn't fit into it.

Her sister replied that it was about principles and that she wouldn’t let anyone else wear it if she couldn’t.

The author asked her sister to respect their mother’s things and packed the dress from their dad’s place to fix it. Her sister took matters to the social media, accusing the author of fat-shaming her. Her sister’s friends dragged the author on the internet, saying she took away a memorable moment from her sister.

Now the author feels guilty because her sister refuses to attend family gatherings that she is attending. Her sister even told everyone that she wouldn’t show up for father’s day celebrations and clearly conveyed she was doing so because of the author. All this drama is emotionally affecting their dad, and the author feels bad for being a part of it.

