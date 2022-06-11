Daughter asks old parents to raise her second child like they did with her first

How long should one look after their grandchildren?

Grandparents are an important part of children’s lives and impact their lives in a different manner. They foster lessons on fundamental respect in an unconventional way, unlike parents.

Not the least, grandparents can impart wisdom, introduce old family traditions, and give an idea of healthy family dynamics. And in many cases, they act as secondary caregivers .

This topic was highlighted in a recent Reddit post which is about a daughter asking her parents to adopt her second child. Her parents had adopted her first child, and she expects them to do the same with her second child.

Is one responsible for their grandchildren?

The author is a 56-year-old woman who has a 33-year-old daughter and a 16-year-old granddaughter. Her daughter got pregnant when she was just 16 years old, decided to keep the baby, and didn’t join college after graduation.

The author explains that she and her husband helped their daughter a lot as she was only 17 when the child was born. They even purchased baby things and booked appointments. However, their daughter didn’t step up like a parent should have and would only be home to sleep or get dressed for a party.

When the author and her husband talked to their daughter about how she wasn’t doing her part, she would make empty promises but never follow them through. Their daughter moved out the year their granddaughter turned six and would only drop by once a fortnight and for holidays.

So, they had basically raised their granddaughter, who is doing extremely well. The author proudly shared that her granddaughter plays tennis, participates in volunteer projects, and plans to be a marine biologist after graduation.

The old couple had a small celebration with family members, including their daughter, after their granddaughter got good grades. In between the dinner, their daughter announced that she and her boyfriend were expecting. She also thanked the old couple for looking after the first child and implied that she expected them to raise the second one.

Parenting is a responsibility.

Parents are supposed to protect their child’s rights until they’re grown enough to live by themselves. A parent should provide their child with food, clothing, and housing and ensure their safety.

But some parents, like the author’s daughter, can be neglectful and take advantage of their parents.

The author and her husband interrupted their daughter’s announcement and clarified that they would not raise her second child.

The daughter flipped out and called her parents (the author and her husband) heartless and claimed they were throwing their grandchild away. The old couple reasoned that she was being selfish and that they were too old to look after a child.

While some guests said the author and her husband should have taken their daughter aside and privately discussed the matter, others disagreed. They think the couple gave the impression that they didn’t care for the second child.

What do you think? Share your thoughts below.