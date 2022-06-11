Report reveals the number of young transgender people in the US has nearly doubled

According to a new report , there are 1.6 million trans people aged 13 and above in the US, and 43% of them are between 13 and 24 years old.

Although the trans population had remained steady in the country before, a huge spike was observed in 2020 compared to 2017. In fact, the number of trans teens and youth between 13 and 25 years of age has doubled since 2017.

This report was released by the UCLA Williams Institute and is based on the data from two surveys conducted by the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) in 2017 and 2020.

This increase could be due to the access to more information on the youth identifying themselves as trans. Also, a national survey of high school students, the YRBS, began asking respondents whether they were transgender. Following this, 15 other states started asking the same question.

It also found that 1.4% of 13- to 17-year-olds and 1.3% of 18- to 24-year-olds were transgender, while only 0.5% of all adults identified as trans.

The medical director of the Gender Health Program at Children’s Minnesota hospital, Dr. Angela Goepferd, said, “It’s developmentally appropriate for teenagers to explore all facets of their identity; that is what teenagers do. And, generationally, gender has become a part of someone’s identity that is more socially acceptable to explore.”