Meet Venus, the amazing two faced chimera cat

Venus , a tortoise-shelled majestic cat who has a half black and half ginger face, is a famous feline . This cat has her own Facebook page and a YouTube account with over a million followers . All her social media accounts have the tagline "0% photoshopped, 100% born this way".

In a video shared, Venus can be seen walking up to the camera , showing the black side of her face with a green eye, and then the other ginger-colored half with a bright blue eye. These mystifying features have caught the attention of netizens, and they are showering their love on her through adorable comments on her social media accounts.

What is unusual is that the two colors are demarcated with a neat line that runs down the center of her face. A video shared back in 2009 from her " baby pics " collection shows that the line was always there.

According to National Geographic , this unique trait is attributed to chimerism. A chimera is an animal with cells that contain two types of DNA, and this happens when two embryos fuse.

The cat genetics specialist Professor Leslie Lyons from the University of California said that chimerism is quite common. She predicted that the black color was randomly activated on one side of the feline’s face, and the same goes for the ginger brown color on the other side.

She said that Venus is "extremely, extremely rare," and her look could be down to "absolute luck."

Also, the different eye color is attributed to a condition called heterochromia , which is a relatively rare condition that occurs as the melanin is not disturbed to the other eye, making it appear blue.