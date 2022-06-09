Girlfriend refuses to buy boyfriend's daughter a drink after she spent $300 on her daughter

Stepfamilies might face issues due to the difficulties in adjusting to each other and handling the emotions of missing their previous family. Another major problem encountered by stepfamilies is biological favoritism - the act of favoring one’s own child over the stepchild.

Biological favoritism can lead to the less favored child having lower self-esteem and self-confidence. They may also go through depression, become aggressive, and poorly perform in academics.

What’s surprising is that these effects persist even after the child grows and moves out. They tend not to forget their parent played favorites when they needed their affection.

This topic was highlighted in a recent Reddit post , which went viral with 30.9K upvotes and 2.9K comments. The post is about a girlfriend spending her boyfriend’s $300 on her own daughter while refusing to buy his daughter even a Starbucks drink.

Does a child have to achieve anything to deserve a ‘Starbucks drink’?

The author, a 17-year-old, starts the post by explaining that she has been living with her dad, his girlfriend, and his girlfriend’s daughter for a few months since her mother flew to Sweden to meet her sick grandfather.

Although the author would stay with them during weekends, this was the first time she lived with them for a long duration. So it wasn’t easy to adjust - especially since the girlfriend’s daughter was whiny and spoiled.

A few days back, the girlfriend decided to take her daughter for a special outing to pass a math test, and the author’s father insisted she joins them for a ‘girl’s day out.’ Despite her disinterest, she agreed to go for his sake. Following that, her dad gave his girlfriend $300 to spend during the outing.

The girlfriend bought her daughter many clothes, make-up, and other stuff but got nothing from the author. On the way back, they stopped by Starbucks to get the girlfriend’s daughter a drink and two cake pops. When the author asked whether she could get a drink, the girlfriend said they had run out of money and would buy her something the next time.

Upon asking if she could have one of the cake pops, the girlfriend said it would be wrong to take it as it was for her daughter’s hard work. The girlfriend added the author didn't do anything that deserved being rewarded.

Favoritism in families

A child’s well-being is highest when parents don’t exhibit favoritism . Favoring one child over the other can cause the disfavored child to develop hostility and jealousy towards the favored child.

As for the author, her dad asked what she got when they reached home, and the author replied she wasn't allowed to get anything because she didn’t deserve it. The girlfriend defended herself, saying the author twisted her words. The girlfriend’s daughter supported her mother, saying the author was greedy and jealous of her.

Now the author is wondering whether she should have told her dad anything at all.

What do you think? Did the author do the right thing by telling her dad what his girlfriend told her? Or should she have come up with another excuse?

