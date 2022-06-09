Girlfriend refuses to buy boyfriend's daughter a drink after she spent $300 on her daughter

Aabha Gopan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EQP6k_0g4V8nNj00
Photo by mas_hha

Stepfamilies might face issues due to the difficulties in adjusting to each other and handling the emotions of missing their previous family. Another major problem encountered by stepfamilies is biological favoritism - the act of favoring one’s own child over the stepchild.

Biological favoritism can lead to the less favored child having lower self-esteem and self-confidence. They may also go through depression, become aggressive, and poorly perform in academics.

What’s surprising is that these effects persist even after the child grows and moves out. They tend not to forget their parent played favorites when they needed their affection.

This topic was highlighted in a recent Reddit post, which went viral with 30.9K upvotes and 2.9K comments. The post is about a girlfriend spending her boyfriend’s $300 on her own daughter while refusing to buy his daughter even a Starbucks drink.

Does a child have to achieve anything to deserve a ‘Starbucks drink’?

The author, a 17-year-old, starts the post by explaining that she has been living with her dad, his girlfriend, and his girlfriend’s daughter for a few months since her mother flew to Sweden to meet her sick grandfather.

Although the author would stay with them during weekends, this was the first time she lived with them for a long duration. So it wasn’t easy to adjust - especially since the girlfriend’s daughter was whiny and spoiled.

A few days back, the girlfriend decided to take her daughter for a special outing to pass a math test, and the author’s father insisted she joins them for a ‘girl’s day out.’ Despite her disinterest, she agreed to go for his sake. Following that, her dad gave his girlfriend $300 to spend during the outing.

The girlfriend bought her daughter many clothes, make-up, and other stuff but got nothing from the author. On the way back, they stopped by Starbucks to get the girlfriend’s daughter a drink and two cake pops. When the author asked whether she could get a drink, the girlfriend said they had run out of money and would buy her something the next time.

Upon asking if she could have one of the cake pops, the girlfriend said it would be wrong to take it as it was for her daughter’s hard work. The girlfriend added the author didn't do anything that deserved being rewarded.

Favoritism in families

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48i2d8_0g4V8nNj00
Photo by Toni Ferreira from Pexels

A child’s well-being is highest when parents don’t exhibit favoritism. Favoring one child over the other can cause the disfavored child to develop hostility and jealousy towards the favored child.

As for the author, her dad asked what she got when they reached home, and the author replied she wasn't allowed to get anything because she didn’t deserve it. The girlfriend defended herself, saying the author twisted her words. The girlfriend’s daughter supported her mother, saying the author was greedy and jealous of her.

Now the author is wondering whether she should have told her dad anything at all.

What do you think? Did the author do the right thing by telling her dad what his girlfriend told her? Or should she have come up with another excuse?

Share your thoughts below in the comment box.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 372

Published by

Writes about things you should know.

N/A
30188 followers

More from Aabha Gopan

Woman forces foster child to practice her religion

Foster families are temporary safe havens for children whose parents or primary caregivers are going through a crisis. The main goal of fostering is to harbor these children safely till they reunite with their parents.

Read full story
82 comments

Selfish woman rips mother's treasured wedding dress while asking engaged sister to buy another

Is one entitled to have their mother’s wedding dress?. Weddings are emotional events and milestones in a person’s life. To make it more special, some brides wear their mother’s wedding dress. They do so to make their mothers happy and show how much they value their mothers’ presence at the wedding.

Read full story
11 comments

Daughter asks old parents to raise her second child like they did with her first

How long should one look after their grandchildren?. Grandparents are an important part of children’s lives and impact their lives in a different manner. They foster lessons on fundamental respect in an unconventional way, unlike parents.

Read full story
45 comments

Bridezilla mad at sister-in-law for stealing her thunder by being pregnant

A wedding is undoubtedly a special moment in a couple’s life. It's the beginning of a new journey involving legal commitment to be there for each other. Due to how special a wedding is, some brides feel unfair when others become the center of attention during the function. There have been instances where brides lash out at others for making them feel less special on ‘their day.’

Read full story
6 comments

Report reveals the number of young transgender people in the US has nearly doubled

According to a new report, there are 1.6 million trans people aged 13 and above in the US, and 43% of them are between 13 and 24 years old. Although the trans population had remained steady in the country before, a huge spike was observed in 2020 compared to 2017. In fact, the number of trans teens and youth between 13 and 25 years of age has doubled since 2017.

Read full story
221 comments

Man helps woman realize his brother played her for 18 years

Is playing with a person’s feelings right when one isn’t interested?. People can play with their significant other’s feelings by manipulating them to believe they both want the same things from the relationship. This entails a person claiming to be fully into their partner even if they're not.

Read full story
55 comments
Amarillo, TX

Picture of a strange unidentified creature roaming outside Texas Zoo goes viral

A bizarre-looking, unidentified creature was spotted roaming outside the Texas Zoo, baffling the zoo officials. This strange-looking creature was spotted on the security camera of the Amarillo Zoo on May 21 at around 1.30 am. The zoo officials were casually checking the game cameras placed across the zoo when they chanced upon this footage.

Read full story
491 comments

Meet Venus, the amazing two faced chimera cat

Venus, a tortoise-shelled majestic cat who has a half black and half ginger face, is a famous feline. This cat has her own Facebook page and a YouTube account with over a million followers. All her social media accounts have the tagline "0% photoshopped, 100% born this way".

Read full story
15 comments

Boyfriend body shames his girlfriend publicly for having thick body hair

Should one stay silent when they're insulted publicly?. Some women can have excess thick body hair. This prominence in hair growth could simply be because of genetics or conditions like polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), Cushing's disease, etc.

Read full story

Girls applauded for questioning a man giving drinks to a sick girl at a bar

Spiking is the deliberate adding of drugs or alcohol to a drink to make it stronger and has been linked to sexual assault, robbery, and more. Recently there has been an increase in the number of spiking incidents, with approximately 1,895 victims and 1,413 witnesses of suspected spiking incidents. Of the surveyed, few were spiked more than once. Precisely, 355 victims had been spiked twice, 76 victims three times, 17 victims four times, and 21 victims five or more times.

Read full story
37 comments

Meet Suki, the adventure cat who visited 13 countries and has 1.9 million Instagram followers

Suki is a five-year-old Bengal cat who has traveled to 13 countries, including Canada, the USA, Mexico, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, Croatia, Belgium, France, Slovenia, Czech Republic, Austria, and Luxembourg. Suki and her owner, Martina Gutfreund, are based in Alberta, Canada, and traveled to these places with Martina’s partner.

Read full story
8 comments

Homemaker wife asks husband to work more to employ a maid

Although it's good to have a parent look after the children and the house, several families can’t do that because of increasing expenditures. A family with two incomes might have better financial stability and give children access to better resources, like health care, education, and more.

Read full story
103 comments

Husband asks wife to reschedule her dentist appointment so that she can look after his sick friend

A marriage can take a blow when a man prioritizes his friends over his spouse. The partner might feel less valued, depressed, and unfair. This is especially true when the partner can’t accept their significant other’s friends. They might think these friends are bad influences, uninteresting, or taking up their man’s time. And things get worse when friends intervene in the relationship, and several marriages have fallen apart as a result.

Read full story
154 comments

Scientists discover 'World's largest plant' stretching over 180 km, which is 4,500 years old

Not the original picture;Photo by Benjamin L. Jones on Unsplash. The world's largest plant, a mammoth seagrass has been discovered off the Western Australian coast leaving scientists amazed. It is approximately the size of 28,000 soccer fields and is nearly 4500 years old. It is believed to have grown from a single seed in the Shark Bay of Western Australia.

Read full story
5 comments

Husband forces pregnant wife to carry his bags

Understanding what’s happening during pregnancy can help a man support his partner during the pregnancy-induced physical and emotional problems. It could also give them insights into what to avoid to ensure smooth delivery. A to-be-father might then know that carrying heavy items, standing for long durations, or frequent bending could lead to miscarriage, injury during pregnancy, or preterm birth.

Read full story
122 comments

Woman blames parents for having a poor husband

Should one feel envious of their sibling’s wealth?. Benign envy can encourage people to work harder to achieve their dreams, unlike malicious envy. The latter makes a person lash out of emotional impulsiveness to destroy the cause of envy.

Read full story
20 comments

Beer is made from urine at this Singapore brewery and it leaves a honey-like aftertaste

Singapore is brewing beer from Newater - a clean and high-quality water recycled from sewage and urine. This unique craft beer, named Newbrew, appears and tastes like normal beer and leaves a honey-like aftertaste.

Read full story
120 comments

Pregnant woman shuts aunt for 'transphobic' comment about her unborn child

Do we need color-based gender differentiation even in the 21st century?. Although color has been linked to gender even before the twenty-first century, it was found in a 2021 study that pink was the only color connected to a particular gender, while blue, red, and other colors weren’t. Pink was perceived to represent femininity.

Read full story
3 comments

Meet Toko, the man who spent over $15,000 to become a dog

While people spend millions to look like their favorite celebrity, here’s a man who spent $15,685 to become a dog. This Japanese man spent approximately two million Yen to look like a collie - his favorite breed of canine. The man, who goes by Toko, said his lifelong dream was to become a dog.

Read full story
1094 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy