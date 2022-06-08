Boyfriend body shames his girlfriend publicly for having thick body hair

Should one stay silent when they're insulted publicly?

Some women can have excess thick body hair. This prominence in hair growth could simply be because of genetics or conditions like polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), Cushing's disease, etc.

No matter the reason, thick body hair can be hard to shave off and harder to manage if they grow back quicker. Another issue is that women with thick body hair can be body shamed in the society because we associate femininity with smoothness.

Such shaming can affect their self-image, causing low self-esteem, anxiety, eating disorders, and more.

This topic was highlighted in a recent Reddit post which went trending with 3.3K upvotes and 556 comments. In the online post, a bald boyfriend publicly humiliates his girlfriend for having thick body hair. To counter that, she body shames him for being bald.

The author is a 23-year-old fair-skinned woman with thick body hair that was difficult to maintain. She explains that her hair starts appearing as early as two days after she shaves, following which she can’t shave again for 1.5 weeks without getting painful razor burns.

She added that this bothered her and kept her from wearing short clothes in warmer seasons and forced her to pick the events where she could show her legs.

She and her partner (a 28-year-old man) were invited to a New Year’s Pool party in the Southern hemisphere and his family's Christmas Day lunch. But she was frightened about how her legs would look wearing a swimsuit for the pool party. So she decided to wear a summer maxi dress instead and help the host organize lunch.

She and a few other ladies were relaxing by the pool after lunch while her boyfriend and other men were mucking about in the pool when one of her friend’s partners asked her why she wasn’t swimming. She answered that she didn’t feel like swimming and would lay in the shade.

Then, her boyfriend came out of the pool, lifted her maxi dress, revealing her legs, and exclaimed, “She isn't swimming today because she is as hairy as a bear!”

Reacting to body shaming angrily

Nurturing body positivity and accepting one’s body is the first step toward facing body shaming. When faced with a body shamer, it’s best to reply politely without sparking any arguments.

But insults can trigger anger , like what happened with the author.

As for the author, she was embarrassed and angry that her boyfriend said that despite knowing how sensitive she is about the topic.

Out of anger, she countered, “Maybe we can transplant some of my leg hair to that nice bald patch you've been brewing?!”

Her boyfriend was mortified, and they left the party after she apologized to the hosts for the scene. Although the author and her boyfriend hadn’t talked about his hair loss, she knew it was a sensitive subject.

The author acknowledges that she was wrong, but can’t comprehend how her boyfriend could say something similar to her.

When she sat him down after a few days to talk, he asked her whether she was ready to apologize. She clarified that he should apologize first for what he said. But he refused to do that because he felt she crossed the line.

He added that her situation was temporary and could be maintained, whereas his condition could be permanent. The author explained that her situation would be permanent if she didn’t do anything about it. To that, the boyfriend left, saying he doesn’t want to talk.

The author ends the post by saying that she will be breaking up with him.

