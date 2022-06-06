Girls applauded for questioning a man giving drinks to a sick girl at a bar

Aabha Gopan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NlaZF_0g27Zgy100
Photo by Dominika Gregušová

Spiking is the deliberate adding of drugs or alcohol to a drink to make it stronger and has been linked to sexual assault, robbery, and more.

Recently there has been an increase in the number of spiking incidents, with approximately 1,895 victims and 1,413 witnesses of suspected spiking incidents. Of the surveyed, few were spiked more than once. Precisely, 355 victims had been spiked twice, 76 victims three times, 17 victims four times, and 21 victims five or more times.

Due to this situation, it's important that people look out for such incidents in public places and help those who are spiked.

This topic was highlighted in an online post (written in Newsweek by Samantha Berlin) that went viral with over 24.3K votes and 474 comments. The Reddit post is about a man who was tending to his sick girlfriend when a group of girls approached them to confirm she wasn’t being spiked.

The Post

The author starts the post by saying that he and his diabetic girlfriend were drinking at a bar when her blood sugar levels dropped. Since she assured him that she had it under control, he took her outside the bar and helped her sit on a bench.

When the author returned after ten minutes, he got to know that she had run out of soda and her sugar level was still dropping. So he got her a bottle of soda and encouraged her to drink it in sips.

Then, a group of girls approached them, asking what went wrong.

He showed them her insulin pump and explained the situation. They left the couple after they were satisfied with his clarification.

The author wrote the post thanking the girls for looking out for his girlfriend even though she was a stranger to them. He took the opportunity to say that it's great women watch out for each other.

Looking out for a stranger is an act of kindness.

Looking out for a person is an act of kindness that has been proven to elevate happiness. The sense that one has done something that matters gives the person reasons to be happy. Later, they may also feel glad they did what they did.

