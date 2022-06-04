Husband asks wife to reschedule her dentist appointment so that she can look after his sick friend

Should one tend to their spouse's friends?

A marriage can take a blow when a man prioritizes his friends over his spouse . The partner might feel less valued, depressed, and unfair.

This is especially true when the partner can’t accept their significant other’s friends . They might think these friends are bad influences , uninteresting, or taking up their man’s time. And things get worse when friends intervene in the relationship, and several marriages have fallen apart as a result.

The post is about a husband who tried to reschedule his wife’s dentist appointment so that she could look after his friend who was staying at their house.

Is one responsible for their spouse’s friend?

The author starts the post by saying that her husband’s friend has been staying with them for several weeks after he got into an accident and injured his knee. Her husband volunteered to take care of him as the friend lived alone.

Although the author welcomed him home initially, she found herself cleaning after him, taking him medications, and cooking for him. On top of this, he would complain to her husband if she took long to do something.

When confronted, her husband said that she was home all day and she should help in caring for the friend. However, the author felt overwhelmed because she couldn’t leave the house if her husband wasn’t there.

The situation got worse when the author had to visit a dentist to treat a terrible toothache. She informed her husband that she had the appointment the night before, but he threw a fit, saying he wouldn’t get time off on such short notice. He suggested she reschedule the appointment even after she showed how bad her swelling was.

Should one go against their spouse’s wishes?

Relationships can be hard due to differences of opinion and action. The best way to solve such issues is by simply finding a middle ground, and the worst is by forcing one’s views on the other, like the author’s husband.

As for the author, she went to the dentist with her mother despite the friend yelling and threatening to call her husband. Her husband now says she was stubborn to have gone against his wishes. He also asked her not to hide behind her mother for her mistakes and face the consequences.

What do you think? Should the author have waited for her husband to return home to go to the dentist?