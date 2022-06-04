Scientists discover 'World's largest plant' stretching over 180 km, which is 4,500 years old

Not the original picture; Photo by Benjamin L. Jones on Unsplash

The world's largest plant, a mammoth seagrass has been discovered off the Western Australian coast leaving scientists amazed. It is approximately the size of 28,000 soccer fields and is nearly 4500 years old. It is believed to have grown from a single seed in the Shark Bay of Western Australia.

"To find out how many different individual plants are growing in a seagrass meadow, you have to test their DNA,” Dr. Elizabeth Sinclair, lead author of the research, wrote. DNA sampling was done for meadows of ribbon weed seagrass called Posidonia oceanica and the scientists were blown away by the results which confirmed that it was a single plant that had colossally stretched over 180 kilometers.

Meadows seagrasses usually propagate through sexual reproduction or by extending their rhizomes. This seagrass propagates by the second method through rhizomes at a rate of 35 centimeters per year, which is how it was traced back to 4500 years.

It has twice as many chromosomes as its relatives which scientists have termed "polyploid" which are usually sterile but may have prolific growth if left alone. Another closely related seagrass called Posidonia oceanic, estimated to be around 100000 years old, has also been found stretching over 15 kilometers.

It usually thrives in a temperature range of 15-30 degrees but heat waves have adversely affected this seagrass in the past. But the seagrass has shown incredible resilience, fought back, and survived.

It plays a vital role in protecting the coast and provides a habitat for aquatic fauna as well as plays a major role in protecting it from climatic changes. The resilience of this seagrass shows that it will be around for years to come.