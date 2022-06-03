Husband forces pregnant wife to carry his bags

How far should one go to please their spouse?

Understanding what’s happening during pregnancy can help a man support his partner during the pregnancy-induced physical and emotional problems.

It could also give them insights into what to avoid to ensure smooth delivery. A to-be-father might then know that carrying heavy items, standing for long durations, or frequent bending could lead to miscarriage, injury during pregnancy, or preterm birth.

On the other hand, an unsupportive partner wouldn’t care about their partner’s emotional or physical health and are prone to make mistakes.

A recent Reddit post on this topic went viral with 10K upvotes and 1.6K comments. The post is about a husband repeatedly demanding that his pregnant wife carry his bags after returning from a business trip.

Should one compromise health to appease their spouse?

The author starts the post by saying that she had gone to pick her husband up from the airport after he returned from a four-week business trip. As soon as he saw her, he dropped his bags and asked her to get them.

When the author reminded him that she was 12-weeks pregnant, he replied she was in good shape and that he was exhausted from the four-hour flight. However, the author stood firm and denied carrying the bags. Her husband ignored her protests and walked ahead without the bags, expecting her to bring them.

She felt humiliated, walked directly past him, and drove away without waiting.

Husband’s care is crucial during pregnancy.

An insensitive and unsupportive husband can cause depression in their pregnant spouses. As an aftereffect of the depression, the woman might suffer from premature labor, miscarriage, or postpartum depression.

As for the author, her husband reached home by taxi and was furious at her for leaving him just because he asked her to help. He believes she overreacted. Now, the author wonders whether she made a big deal out of the whole situation.

