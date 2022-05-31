Meet Toko, the man who spent over $15,000 to become a dog

While people spend millions to look like their favorite celebrity, here’s a man who spent $15,685 to become a dog. This Japanese man spent approximately two million Yen to look like a collie - his favorite breed of canine. The man, who goes by Toko, said his lifelong dream was to become a dog.

He approached a skilled costume company in Japan, Zeppet, with his unique request of making a realistic collie costume. They took 40 days to make the costume as Toko kept giving them feedback till it reached his expectations.

"My favorite is quadrupedal animals, especially cute ones. Among them, I thought that a big animal close to me would be good, considering that it would be a realistic model, so I decided to make it a dog.”, Toko said.

He further added, “I met such a condition and made a collie, my favorite breed of dog.”

But Toko can’t move his limbs freely in the costume and would face some resistance when he tried. He also said that he wouldn’t look like a real dog if he moved too much.

An employee from Zeppet shared, “We collected photographs taken from various angles so that the beautiful coat of the collie can be reproduced and devised so that the coat will flow naturally.” The employee also said that they spent a lot of time studying the skeletal structure of the dog to create the costume.

Toko has a YouTube channel in which he has posted a video of him walking in his collie costume.

Comments / 528

