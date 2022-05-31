Pregnant woman refuses to throw her step-sister a baby shower

Should a person forgive their step-sibling for hurting them?

It’s normal for step-siblings who come from two families to quarrel, fight, and disagree. These issues could stem from jealousy of not being the sole focus of their parent’s attention.

Other causes of rivalry between step-siblings include the stress of blending two families with different personalities, unhealed wounds of splitting from their previous family, and insecurity about their role in the new family.

A recent Reddit post on step-sibling rivalry went viral with 12.4K upvotes and 1.5K comments. The post is about a pregnant woman who doesn’t want to throw her mean step-sister a baby shower.

Should one be kind to a step-sibling they don’t like?

The author, a 25-year-old pregnant woman, doesn’t like her step-sister, who is also expecting. She elaborates that she would never spend time with her outside family functions, and even during family events, she wouldn’t hang out with her.

She explains that the author's father and step-sibling's mother had passed away. Then, they came together when the author’s mother married the step-sibling’s father. The step-sister had told the author that she didn’t have the right to grieve over her father the way the step-sister did over her mother.

Also, the step-sister lied about the author’s paternal grandparents calling her hurtful names because they wouldn’t take her out when they spent time with the author. She also told the author’s paternal cousin that she would get them in trouble if they didn’t treat her like family.

The author adds that her step-sister expects people to do everything for her but wouldn’t reciprocate.

Due to these incidents, the author doesn’t consider the step-sister a part of her family and still calls herself a single child.

The pregnant author had a baby shower organized by her cousin and two close friends. But no one offered to do that for her step-sister. Her mother asked her to share hers with the step-sister, and she refused. The step-sister then asked the author to throw her one, to which she said no.

The author’s mother told her that the step-sister has nobody and that they’re sisters. The author replied that it wasn’t her fault the step-sister had nobody, and it’s time they questioned why she had no support system outside her husband.

How far should one take a step-sibling feud?

According to a study , children who live with step-siblings and half-siblings are around 10 percent more aggressive than similar children. Such young children show aggressive behaviors like hitting people and destroying property.

And in some families, the issues between step-siblings increase as they grow.

As for the author, her mother, step-father, and step-sister think she should care more about the step-sister and her niece.

What do you think? Should the author let the past be and throw her mean step-sister a baby shower? Or should she stick to her decision?