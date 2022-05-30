Man says his brother and mother are 'like a married couple'

Although men who have healthy relationships with their mothers are more empathetic, problems arise when they keep boundaries. Most importantly, issues due to over-attachment between mother and son can take a toll on his romantic relationship .

A “ mama’s boy ” doesn’t have qualities like self-reliance or independence and might consult his mother before making decisions even when they’re well into adulthood. Such men might also ignore their partner’s needs and wishes to appease their mothers.

A Reddit post on the topic went viral with 12.5K upvotes and 1.1K comments. The post, reported by Taylor McCloud in Newsweek, is about a man who told his brother’s girlfriend that the brother and their mother are like a married couple, which created a rift between the couple.

Is it wrong to say that one is a mama’s boy?

The author, a 38-year-old man, starts the post by saying that he has three brothers, who are 32, 29, and 25 years old. But they weren't together for a while since their parents divorced. While his brothers decided to live with their mother, the author (who was 15 years old) went with his father.

He explained that he always found his father more stable and relaxed, and studied in a private school, so he didn’t want to move. His father always made an effort to be there for his brothers and visited them weekly, even if he had post-night shifts.

After a while, his other two younger brothers moved in with them to attend college, and because of their paranoid and controlling mother. But his youngest brother and mother remained in her hometown.

The author explained that the youngest brother was a mama's boy. When his youngest brother turned 18 years, he rejected a great university and attended a vocational school just to be with their mother.

The author also said they were like a married couple, and his mother never let his youngest brother off the leash. She even went along with him on work-related trips and stayed in nearby hotels.

A few months ago, his youngest brother brought his girlfriend to meet them. While she spoke warmly to his father and other brothers, she was formal with him.

After that, she called to ask whether she could meet him. She asked him how he could abandon his brothers and mother in an instance and why he didn’t care for them. Then, he told her the whole story, from the divorce till then.

He also told her that her boyfriend (his youngest brother) would always be a mama's boy and that she should get used to that. They discussed her future plans and, to her astonishment, realized that all included his mother. She thanked him and left.

However, his youngest brother blamed him for breaking him and the girl apart. Now the author is wondering whether what he did was wrong.

What do you think? Should the author have not told the girlfriend about his brother’s over-attached relationship with their mother? Or did he save her from a stressful marriage by giving a heads up?