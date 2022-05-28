Pregnant wife tells husband that he has it easy

Photo by Amina Filkins

A woman usually goes through morning sickness, backache, bladder and bowel issues, fatigue, and more throughout pregnancy. Besides physical uneasiness, she might experience psychological problems, including feeling sad, unworthy, and depressed, due to hormone fluctuations.

During this time, women desire the comfort and care of their partners. They can offer emotional and physical support and go the extra mile for the well-being of their wife and baby.

However, some partners can stay insensitive and unsupportive during the pregnancy.

A recent Reddit post on the topic received 9.9K upvotes and 1.9K comments. The post is about a pregnant woman who told her husband that he had it easy.

Can a pregnant woman’s distress annoy others?

The author is a seven-month pregnant woman who has a hard pregnancy with chronic pain. Her husband gets angry every time she expresses her issues as he thinks the author is looking for excuses.

A few days back, the author vented about having a terrible backache. Her husband snapped and told her that she acted like a spoiled princess instead of a mother. She replied that he didn’t know what she was going through.

He countered, “But we're in this together. I put the baby there, remember?”. She said he had it easy, and she was doing the work. Her husband looked shocked and asked her how much leverage she was planning to get with the “I am the mom” card.

This hurt the author because he implied she was taking advantage of the pregnancy. On the other hand, the husband felt sad over what the author said and refused to talk to her.

Do fathers have it easy during pregnancy?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HMmlE_0ftQIk0V00
Photo by Amina Filkins

According to BMC Pregnancy Childbirth, “The role of a man during pregnancy is to be present, to support, to understand, to be patient, and to have sympathy for the woman carrying his child.”

The lack of support during pregnancy can leave the mother with low social support, mental illness, and severe birth outcomes.

As for the author, her husband thinks she went over the line when she said he had it easy. Now she doubts she might have made light of all his efforts.

What do you think? Was the author wrong?

