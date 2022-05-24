Mother asks daughter not to have a third kid

Like parents, grandparents play a significant role in the child’s development. While parents offer lessons on respect, grandparents do the same differently without the traditional authoritative role.

And in households with working parents, grandparents are secondary caregivers .

But how long should parents insist grandparents look after their children?

A recent Reddit post on the topic has received over 8K upvotes and 1K comments. The post is on a couple who took care of their daughter’s children for over four years.

Should couples have children if they don’t have time to look after them?

The author is a 58-year-old woman who lives with her husband (61 years). She was a teacher and retired two years before she could take the pension. After a few sacrifices like vacation, they added enough to their savings so that she and her husband retired at 55 and 56 years. They have two children, a 35-year-old daughter and a 30-year-old son. Both her children are married, but her daughter lives near to them.

Her daughter has two children, a five-year-old son and a four-year-old (daughter). Five years ago, her daughter asked them whether they would be willing to become their full-time childcare. This way, her daughter and son-in-law could work and afford their comfortable life.

The old couple agreed; however, they didn’t discuss the young couple’s expectations. Everything was fine until the first kid turned 3 in 2020, and the author and her husband felt their daughter was taking advantage of them.

During the lockdown, the young couple continued to drop their kids off at the author’s place even though the former were working from home. They finally decided to look after the children for 3 hours daily while the young parents did the same for 2 hours.

When her grandson turned 4, the author wanted him to start school, while her daughter didn’t want her son to go to an anonymous school (not mentioned in the post). The author also asked her granddaughter to spend more time in preschool or daycare because she wanted a break. Her son-in-law complained about high costs, but the author stood firm.

Last spring, her son-in-law asked her to look after the kids for a week so that they could go on a vacation. The old couple asked them to take their kids, but the young couple said they couldn’t afford it. But the vacation plans were canceled.

Recently, while the author and her daughter talked, the latter mentioned she had an OBGYN appointment because they were trying for a third baby. The author learned that her daughter expected them to take care of the baby, as they did for the first two kids.

How long should grandparents agree to take care of their grandchildren?

The extent to which grandparents can look after their grandchildren will depend on their ages (grandparents and children), whether the parents are paying them, and how often they babysit. Young parents have to know when not to ask their old parents to babysit.

As for the author, she asked why the daughter hadn’t told them before trying for a third baby. She replied it was none of the author’s business. And the author said it was her business if she would be babysitting for 5 more years. The author also said that they weren’t a viable childcare option.

But her daughter said the author is making her choose between her dream of 3 kids and financial stability.

What do you think? Should the author agree to look after the third child?