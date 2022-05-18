Meet Kefir, the giant Maine Coon cat who is an internet sensation

Kefir is a Maine Coon cat from Russia who took the internet by storm with his huge size. This adorable cat is a few months over two years old and hasn’t reached his maximum size yet, as Maine Coons usually grow till they are three years old.

Yulia Minina, his owner, confirmed this, “It’s normal for Maine Coons to keep growing up until they are three years old.” She also shared that Kefir is often mistaken for a dog by guests when they see him first.

Kefir lives in a small town, Stary Oskol, in Russia, along with Yulia. After being stunned by his gorgeous white fur, Yulia had bought Kefir from a cattery when he was a tiny kitten. She named him Kefir, after a dairy drink that resembles his snowy white fur.

"I could not even think that an ordinary baby can become so big. He not only grew up big in appearance, he is also very smart and always behaves calmly.”, Yulia shared with The Mirror.

According to her, she has faced only a few difficulties in raising him.

Kefir leaves wool around the house, which can be challenging to maintain.

And she also said that “He has one more habit: at night he likes to climb on me and sleep. When he was a kitten, it didn’t cause me any inconvenience. But now he has become big and heavy, and, of course, it is difficult to sleep like that."

“But in general, this is a super-smart cat. It weirdly can feel the general mood in the house. Kefir doesn’t meow, doesn’t yell, and doesn’t harm the furniture. A truly perfect cat.”, Yulia added.

