The story of Stella, the talking dog who is a sensation across the internet

Stella is a three-year-old Blue Heeler/Catahoula hybrid dog that can ‘talk’ to its owner using a special communication device with buttons. By pressing a button corresponding to a word, Stella expresses her thoughts, requests, and feelings. She is so skilled that she can use 45+ words and create 5 words long sentences.

How did Stella learn to talk?

Christina Hunger, Stella’s owner , is a speech-language pathologist and uses augmentative technology to help children with delayed communication say words in a different way.

Using animal psychology, speech pathology, and AAC (Augmentative and Alternative Communication), Stella built a device with which her pet Stella could talk to her.

She created a board of buttons , and each button said out a word, command, or request when pressed. Buttons on the board were also labeled ‘Walk’, ‘Eat’, ‘Water’, etc., corresponding to the audio.

Then, she taught Stella to use each button and what they stood for by demonstrating. She would give Stella a belly scratch after pressing the ‘belly’ and ‘scratch’ buttons. Slowly, the clever Stella picked up the activity and started using the buttons to voice everything she wanted to say.

With her actions, Christina has opened doors for other dog owners to communicate better with their four-legged friends. She has shared the techniques she used to teach Stella to talk in her book ‘How Stella Learned to Talk: The Groundbreaking Story of the World's First Talking Dog’.