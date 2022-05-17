The animal vlogger who went against YouTube over her snail

Emma Lock, an award-winning animal educator and digital content creator, went against YouTube for not monetizing her snail video under the violation of their sex and nudity policy.

On May 1, 2021, she took to Twitter and shared, “If your team could not sexualize my animals, that would be wonderful.”. She also said, “My snail is not nude. I am not nude. Nothing about my video or the thumbnail is explicit. What shall I put? ‘Possibly large, but still wholesome snail’?”

Along with this, she also shared the screenshot of YouTube’s email saying that her video violates its sex and nudity policy. They further explained that they weren’t issuing a strike because it didn’t seem like she knew it was a policy violation. And they went on to remove the video from YouTube.

She also shared the thumbnail YouTube rejected. The picture focused on her snail and herself, with a caption underneath, “So Big.”

After that, she posted the edited picture of the actual thumbnail and added a note saying, “not small, wholesome mollusk.”

Then, she joked about a new platform called the SlonlyFans.

Who is Emma Lock?

Emma Lock was born to Spanish and Chinese parents. After the family moved to Hong Kong in 1997, she showed interest in catching lizards and insects. When she was 11, she worked as a pet shop manager and did a part-time job at a veterinarian’s clinic.

During college, she took up acting by doing theater productions like Romeo and Juliet and also appeared in the movie Human Centipede II.

Currently, she is the VP of Sales & Marketing at Zen Habitats UK.