Battle Omicron with healthy drinking habits

Drinking the right fluids is essential for maintaining good health, especially when you're sick. Most sick people have soup because it's comforting, nutrient-rich, and refreshing. Another popular drink is orange juice, thought to be replenishing the body with vital nutrients and minerals.

However, these may not be the best choices if you're down with Omicron.

Here are a few drinking habits to cultivate when you have tested positive for Omicron:

1. Avoid Drinking Citrus-Based Beverages

While orange juice might curb cold symptoms, we can't be sure it's effective against Omicron. Despite being a rich source of vitamin C and potassium, which are vital for recovery, the tartness in the juice could cause more discomfort than relief when you have Omicron.

One of the most devastating symptoms of Omicron is a sore throat, which can worsen by drinking orange juice. Other citrus fruit juice may have the same effect.

2. Do not Consume Alcohol

People infected with Omicron spend a lot of energy fighting the virus and may experience fatigue. So they need to consume drinks with high calories.

Alcohol is an excellent energy supplier, but it's not suitable for Omicron. That's because it tends to burn the throat and worsen the already severe soreness.

3. Try Having Electrolyte-rich Drinks

It's crucial that you stay heavily hydrated if you're sick due to Omicron. Although water is the go-to in the situation, you may want to try out drinks with high electrolytes.

You can usually drink these beverages like water, and they supply your body with electrolytes - which are particularly good for vomiting and diarrhea.

4. Prevent Dehydration

The most important habit is to drink plenty of water. Omicron can lead to dehydration, and forgetting to drink water is a huge mistake. So ensure your body is getting enough fluids.

Consider that your body is fighting a severe disease and needs all the water it can get. According to the American Society for Parental and Eternal Nutrition, hydration is also important for recovery.

Source: https://www.eatthis.com/drinking-habits-to-avoid-omicron/

Disclaimer: This article is based on other reliable articles and studies. It's written solely for the reader's well-being.



