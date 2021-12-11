Too many Reese's milk chocolate peanut butter cups can harm you

Reese's Peanut Butter Cups is a Hershey's chocolate candy product with peanut butter fill up. It's one of the most popular candies in America because of its contrasting salt and sugar flavors and rich texture. In 2021, Statista reported that over 15.93 million U.S consumers have five or more servings in 30 days.

But consumers are having doubts regarding its health effects, especially after the maggot incident.

Are you also wondering whether Reese's is good for your body?

Find the answer to that here!

Let's start by inspecting its nutrient composition.

Nutrient Composition

Reese's contains a good amount of added sugar - 22 grams.

But according to the AHA (American Heart Association), the daily limit of added sugars is 24 grams (6 teaspoons) for women and children. The organization set 36 grams (9 teaspoons) as the limit for men.

This means that:

A woman or child will almost fill up their daily sugar quota by having a packet of Reese's. They can exceed the sugar limit just by consuming another food that has more than 3 grams of sugars.

Similarly, a man who wants to stay within the sugar limit can't have a can of Coke or a 3-finger Kitkat along with two Reese's candies.

Moreover, of the total 22 grams in Reese's, 20 grams is added sugar.

Added sugars are sweeteners mixed into the food during processing or preparation. These compounds can cause high blood pressure, inflammation, diabetes, and weight gain.

Now let's go through its ingredients list.

Ingredients

Milk Chocolate (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Chocolate, Skim Milk, Milk Fat, Lactose, Lecithin, PGPR)

Peanuts

Sugar

Dextrose

Salt

TBHQ

Citric Acid

Source: Hersheyland

Lecithin

Soy lecithin is a food additive that is extracted from soybeans. It is used as an emulsifier - a compound that helps suspend one liquid over the other. It is advised not to have more than 30 grams of lecithin daily for up to six weeks.

Although Reese's doesn't contain more than the limit, a person could have other processed food products with lecithin. That way they could exceed the limit. This is highly likely as soy lecithin is used widely. In fact, its market size surpassed $1.65 billion in 2017.

Too much soy lecithin could cause mild diarrhea, nausea, stomach pain, or fullness.

Milk Fat

Milk fat consists of 98% triglycerides and other lipids like diacylglycerol (about 2% of the lipid fraction), cholesterol (less than 0.5%), phospholipids (about 1%), and free fatty acids (FFA) (about 0.1).

According to Mayo Clinic, high triglycerides may harden the arteries or thicken their walls. This can increase the chances of stroke, heart attack, and heart disease. It can also cause Type 2 diabetes, metabolic syndrome, and other conditions.

Dextrose

Dextrose is a simple sugar derived from corn. It is used as a sweetener and to treat low blood sugar and dehydration. Too much dextrose could cause weight gain, heart diseases, and more.

TBHQ

Tertiary butylhydroquinone, or TBHQ, is sourced from animal fat and vegetable oil. It is a widely used preservative - a food additive that can extend shelf life. In addition to that, it is also an anti-skimming agent and is used in varnishes, paints, and skincare products.

When consumed in high amounts, a study proved that it caused cancer in rats. Also, studies published in the National Library of Medicine reported cases of vision disturbances, liver enlargement, convulsions, and more.

Although FDA doesn't have much data regarding the compound, it has released that the TBHQ amount shouldn't exceed 0.02 percent of the total oils in the food.

Citric Acid

Citric acid can be manufactured artificially or obtained naturally. While natural citric acids are good for health, artificial ones may have negative side effects. However, there are no studies that support the latter.

What can we conclude?

Undoubtedly, Reese's Peanut Butter Cups is a delicious candy. But its over-consumption can be harmful.

Essentially, Reese's has a lot of sugar, which could cause Type 2 diabetes, obesity, and similar diseases.

Also, be mindful of the processed foods you have in a day with Reese's. You may exceed the daily limits by consuming different products with the same compounds.