Why you shouldn't have Honey Bunches of Oats (Granola Maple Pecan)

Honey Bunches of Oats - GRANOLA MAPLE PECAN

Oats is everyone's healthy and go-to breakfast. Popular among a sea of breakfast oats is Honey Bunches of Oats. It's so popular that 2.67 million Americans consumed around ten portions or more of the delicious cereal in 2020 alone.

Rich in vitamins and minerals, it claims to be a wholesome package with nutrition, carbohydrates, and many other things the human body needs. This fact alone lures in people today.

But, precisely speaking, how healthy is Honey Bunches of Oats?

Let's have a reality check.

Here's the nutritional value of a widely used Honey Bunches of Oats product - Granola Maple Pecan.

Nutritional Value

Honey Bunches of Oats

A two-third cup or 67 g of the oats has:

  • Total fat: 13% of Daily Value (DV) recommended
  • Cholesterol/ Vitamin D: 0%
  • Sodium: 4%
  • Carbohydrate: 17% (added sugars make 32%)
  • Protein: 6 g
  • Calcium: 2%
  • Iron: 10%
  • Potassium: 4%

The Granola Maple Pecan flavor of the Honey Bunches of Oats is high in added sugars - a compound that health-conscious people should avoid.

Click here to know more about added sugars.

Also, you can see that the product doesn't have any Vitamin D, a compound essential to maintain healthy bones and teeth. In addition to Vitamin D, the product also lacks other vitamins and minerals (like magnesium), making it a poorly balanced food product.

Let's investigate the ingredients of the product now.

Ingredients

Honey Bunches of Oats - GRANOLA MAPLE PECAN

Canola Oil

Extracted from canola seeds, the oil is rich in Vitamin E, and K. 15 g of the oil has:

  • Vitamin E: 12% of RDI (Reference Daily Intake)
  • Vitamin K: 12% of RDI

Besides these, the breakdown of the fatty acids in the oil gives:

  • Saturated fat: 7% of the total fat
  • Monounsaturated fat: 64% of the total fat
  • Polyunsaturated fat: 28% of the total fat

Saturated fat increases LDL (low-density lipoprotein) cholesterol in the blood, elevating the chances of heart attack and stroke. Canola oil might also contain varying amounts of trans-fat - the worst oil you can have.

Moreover, the oil is an excellent source of omega-6 fatty acids. This can disrupt the balance between omega-6 and omega-3 and cause chronic diseases like Alzheimer's, obesity, and heart disease.

Maple Syrup

Sourced from sugar maple trees, this syrup is a substitute for unhealthy and artificial sweeteners. Also, since maple syrup has high amounts of antioxidants and minerals, it's better than other sugar sources.

Around 1/3 cup (80 ml) of pure maple syrup contains:

  • Calcium: 7% of the RDI
  • Potassium: 6% of the RDI
  • Iron: 7% of the RDI
  • Zinc: 28% of the RDI
  • Manganese: 165% of the RDI

Still, the main constituent of maple syrup is sugar (as high as 2/3rd) and could cause diseases like obesity, type 2 diabetes, and heart disease.

In addition to maple syrup, it also has barley malt extract, honey, and cane sugar - which are all sweeteners.

All other ingredients of the product don't seem to have any negative effects on the consumer.

So, we can conclude that the Granola Maple Pecan flavor of the Honey Bunches of Oats isn't very healthy.

Nevertheless, it supplies the body with several other valuable compounds. And it's best had in regulated amounts.

What do you think about the product? Let me know in the comments. Also, follow me for similar articles.

