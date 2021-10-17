Debunking Covid-19 Vaccination Myths

Aabha Gopan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4O1s56_0cTqupHf00
Photo by Artem Podrez from Pexels

Are you vaccinated?

In the present scenario, everyone wants to know whether you're vaccinated. Several hotels and restaurants only allow vaccinated individuals to access their services. And most countries mandate the Covid-19 vaccination certificate to permit entry.

If you're doubtful about getting vaccinated, know that more than 47.4% of the world has already taken at least the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. The number would have been much higher if the low-income and developing countries had adequate resources to purchase and distribute vaccines.

Understandably, there are many concerns regarding Covid-19 vaccines, from their quick development to side effects. Further, there are rumors about them, discouraging people.

In this article, we'll debunk common misconceptions on Covid-19 vaccines, and you'll see why getting vaccinated is for the best.

1. Covid-19 vaccines aren't safe because they were developed quickly.

Covid-19 vaccines were developed within a short duration with the persistent hard work of several scientists and huge investments made by pharmaceutical companies. No vaccine or medicine can be made available to the public if it was proven fatal during trials.

Also, our technology and capability have grown to the extent that we can create a vaccine in record time.

2. You don't have to get vaccinated if you recovered from Covid-19.

There are different variants of coronavirus, and getting infected from one of them can offer you protection from the same variant. Unfortunately, this protection can fade after a few weeks, leaving you vulnerable to infection again. Therefore it's highly advised to get vaccinated after consulting a doctor even if you recovered from the infection.

3. Covid-19 vaccines have several side effects.

Covid-19 vaccines may cause temporary side effects like chills, fever, body ache, etc., and only 0.0019% of the administered cases reported death. However, since the FDA requires healthcare providers to report any death after vaccine administration, we can't be sure it's a side effect.

4. Covid-19 vaccination isn't effective. Vaccinated people still get infected.

The effectiveness of Covid-19 vaccinations will vary depending on their make. Pfizer's vaccine is 91% effective in those above 16 years, and Moderna is 94%. Even though these vaccinations can't guarantee you won't get infected with the virus, they can reduce its severity.

5. The Government can control the Covid-19 vaccinated people with microchip tracking or "nano transducers" in our brains.

There are vaccine microchips, and the Government won't be able to track or access personal information.

6. Covid vaccines will affect DNA.

The first covid-19 vaccines were mRNA vaccines. These vaccines make cells produce a protein that triggers an immune response. Injecting these vaccines won't change the DNA.

7. You don't need a mask after being fully vaccinated.

Covid-19 vaccinations can't guarantee the virus won't infect its recipients. Therefore, it's best to take all precautions to prevent infection.

8. Pregnant women shouldn't take the vaccines.

Covid-19 vaccinations don't contain live coronavirus and, therefore, won't cause infection in the woman or the baby. In fact, it may increase the production of required antibodies that protect them. However, further studies have to be conducted on this topic for more information.

9. Covid-19 vaccinations cause miscarriage or infertility.

The vaccinations aren't related to miscarriage or infertility. However, further studies have to be conducted since few women noticed slight changes in their menstrual patterns.

10. Children won't be severely affected by coronavirus.

Children are as susceptible to coronavirus as adults. But most children show mild to no symptoms. This has changed with the delta virus. Now, more children are infected and also show severe symptoms.

