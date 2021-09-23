Healthy Cheese Can Make Life Tasty And Healthy

Cheese is a significant part of our lives. From cheese-filled croissants to cheesy pizzas, this dairy product breathes soul into twenty-first-century staple foods. But not all cheeses are healthy, keeping people from enjoying them. However, they are quite a few cheeses that can make you healthy.

Here’s a list of the healthiest cheeses.

1. Mozzarella

Mozzarella is semi-soft, brined white cheese made from pasteurized or unpasteurized cow or buffalo milk. This Italian cheese has low calories compared to other cheese varieties. It’s also rich in probiotic bacteria like Lactobacillus casei and Lactobacillus fermentum , which improve immunity and gut health.Calories: 85 (one ounce)

2. Blue Vein Cheese

Blue vein cheese, commonly known as blue cheese, is made from cow, goat, or sheep milk and is treated with Penicillium mold. The mold used to make the cheese gives it a peculiar tangy, pungent odor. This soft, creamy cheese sports blue, green, black, or gray spots or veins. It’s rich in calcium, a nutrient essential for bone health.

Calories: 100 (one ounce)

3. Feta

This Greek cheese god is typically made from sheep or goat milk. Feta has a nutty, bold aroma and a creamy, grainy, and open texture. As Feta is packed in brine to retain freshness, it can have high sodium content. Also, it has lower calories and high amounts of CLA (Conjugated Linoleic Acid), a compound believed to reduce body fat and improve body composition.

Calories: 80 (one ounce)

4. Cottage Cheese

Made from loose curd of cow’s milk, this sweet cheese has a creamy and crumbly texture. Cottage cheese is much richer in proteins than other cheeses, making it healthy. Also, it has low calories and is often good for weight loss as it induces a feeling of fullness when had.

Calories: 120 (1/2 cup or 110 grams)

5. Fresh Ricotta

Ricotta is prepared from cow, goat, sheep, and water buffalo milk. Being originally from Italy, this cheese has a creamy, fluffy, and grainy texture. This sweet cheese is often said to be the lighter version of cottage cheese. Ricotta is rich in whey proteins which promote muscle growth, helps lower blood pressure, and reduces high cholesterol.

Calories: 180 (124 grams)

Don’t let anyone stop you from having cheese because it’s unhealthy.

Celebrate cheese!

