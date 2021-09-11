Nipah Update: 12 More Symptomatic

Aabha Gopan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uojtU_0bpocgpr00

Nipah has re-emerged in Kerala after a year of killing a 12-year-old boy. Upon testing, 16 samples were found to be negative. Those tested negative will be under observation for three more days.

62 other people are still in isolation and, of them, 12 of them are symptomatic. Frighteningly, 47 people from other districts are on the contact list. They are under strict quarantine.

The Health Minister of Kerala, Veena George, has said that surveillance of almost all houses is complete. 27,536 persons from 4,995 houses have undergone the survey, and of them, 44 have symptoms like fever and headache. However, these people aren't on the contact list.

To control Nipah from spreading, Covid vaccination has been stopped in the Taluk. Places with no Nipah contamination will open vaccination facilities from tomorrow.

Meanwhile, five fruit bat samples have been sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) Pune to identify the source. The Minister has said that other animals species will also be observed.

Analysis of the Situation

The severity of the situation can't be determined until the results of the symptomatic people arrive.

If any of them are affected by the virus, the Government may restrict concerned areas to control the contamination, like they did in 2018.

However, such a situation is unlikely since the state is already under restrictions due to Covid. This could have contained the spread of Nipah to those who closely interacted with the 12-year-old boy, who was infected first.

