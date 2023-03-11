"Breaking News: Bitcoin's 8% Drop Erases $70 Billion from Crypto Market"

Photo by Jonathan Raa

Bitcoin experienced a sharp drop below $20,000 on Friday, hitting a near-two-month low as a result of a stock market sell-off in the U.S. and the collapse of a cryptocurrency-focused lender, Silvergate Capital. This lender, which had been a major financial supporter of the crypto industry, recently announced that it was winding down its operations and liquidating its bank. Additionally, the sell-off was compounded by the news that Silicon Valley Bank had sold off $21 billion worth of its holdings at a $1.8 billion loss.

The cryptocurrency market experienced a loss of over $70 billion in value in just 24 hours, with Bitcoin trading down by nearly 8% at $19,900.28 at 5:11 a.m., according to CoinDesk data. Ether was also down over 8% at $1,400.63. These losses have been attributed to a variety of factors, including the correlation between cryptocurrency prices and U.S. stock markets, particularly the tech-heavy Nasdaq.

Furthermore, the recent statement from U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell regarding potential increases in interest rates has impacted both the stock and cryptocurrency markets. The raising of interest rates over the past year has had a significant impact on risky assets such as stocks and cryptocurrencies.

Yuya Hasegawa, an analyst at Japanese crypto firm Bitbank, noted that "there is just little reason to buy bitcoin now as the market is saturated with negative developments, not just specifically for the crypto industry but also for the wider financial market as well."

The collapse of Silvergate Capital, coupled with the sell-off from Silicon Valley Bank, has had a considerable impact on the cryptocurrency market. The exposure many banks have to long-term securities has led to a bearish sentiment among investors. Vijay Ayyar, vice president of corporate development at crypto exchange Luno, commented that "overall, sentiment seems to have turned quite bearish given a combination of global macro and interest rate rises."