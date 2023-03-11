"Explore DC's Best Events This Weekend, Including Women's History Celebrations"

Photo by John Smith

Discover Fun Activities in Washington, DC, Maryland, and Virginia

Immerse yourself in Icelandic culture at Taste of Iceland, which runs until Saturday. Take a cocktail class, indulge in a special menu at Michele's, listen to explorer Ása Steinars and attend a free concert.

Laugh your way through RIOT! Funny Women Stand Up on Thursday at The Kennedy Center. The lineup features Janelle James, Ali Kolbert, Sam Jay and Atsuko Okatsuka.

Celebrate the creative genius of Black women at the four-day Black Girls Rock! Fest at The Kennedy Center, which ends on Sunday. Enjoy musical performances, including the BGR! Concert on Saturday featuring Alice Smith, Estelle and Jade Novah. Also, attend free performances on the Millennium Stage, nightly DJ parties and more.

Rock out with Florida band Copeland on Friday at the Black Cat, celebrating the 20th anniversary of "Beneath Medicine Tree". Climb through 90 challenges at Climb UPton in Arlington, which opens on Saturday. Choose from easy, medium, and hard modes for a two-hour climb starting at $19.95.

Join in on the family fun at Air and Space Family Day at Udvar-Hazy Center on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This month's theme is "Messages in the Sky".

Experience the Persian celebration of spring and the new year at the 5th Annual Norooz Market on Saturday at the Brookland Arts Walk. Shop from local vendors and crafters, learn origami and enjoy live music.

Indulge in decadent treats at the DC Chocolate, Wine & Whiskey Festival on Saturday at the National Union Building for $79. Enjoy hand-rolled truffles, a chocolate fondue bar, and unlimited samples of wines and whiskies.

Dance to the music of Whitney Houston with the Gay Men’s Chorus of Washington at The Lincoln Theatre on Saturday and Sunday.

Get your punk rock fix with Soul Glo on Sunday at Songbyrd for $17-$20. Or enjoy the sunny and mellow tunes of Norwegian trio Orions Belte at Black Cat on Sunday for $18-$22.

Watch the 30th Annual Oscars Party with film buffs at the Arlington Cinema and Drafthouse on Sunday for $15-$20 cash only.

Take advantage of dining deals at Fairfax City Restaurant Week, which runs until Sunday. Or learn about 18th and 19th century cooking techniques at the Kitchen Guild Open House on Sunday at Riversdale Mansion in Riversale Park, Maryland.