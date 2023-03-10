Bindi Irwin reveals 10-year battle with endometriosis on International women’s day

Bindi Irwin says she's on the road to recovery after a 10-year battle with endometriosis. Photo by Tara Subramaniam

Bindi Irwin Undergoes Surgery for Endometriosis, Raises Awareness for the Condition

Bindi Irwin, the Australian conservationist and television personality, recently revealed that she had undergone surgery for endometriosis. The 24-year-old, who gave birth to her daughter Grace in March 2021, shared her story on social media in honour of International Women's Day and Endometriosis Awareness Month.

Symptoms of the state can include pelvic pain, heavy bleeding during periods, and fertility issues. Approximately one in 10 people born with a uterus have endometriosis, affecting around 190 million women and girls worldwide.

In her posts, Irwin shared that she has been battling endometriosis for a decade, experiencing "insurmountable fatigue, pain, and nausea." However, a doctor previously told her that it was simply something she had to deal with as a woman. Irwin hopes that by sharing her story, others dealing with similar pain and having no answers will realize their pain is accurate and deserve help.

Irwin's surgery involved the removal of 37 lesions, some of which were "very deep and difficult to remove," according to the conservationist. Irwin shared that she is now "on the road to recovery despite the complicated surgery."

Irwin comes from a family of conservationists, including her late father, Steve Irwin, the "Crocodile Hunter," who was killed by a stingray while filming in the Great Barrier Reef in 2006. Irwin and her family star in the reality TV show "Crikey! It's the Irwins," which chronicles their work at the Australia Zoo in Queensland.

Irwin's posts about her experience with endometriosis have been met with support from her family and fans. Her husband, Chandler Powell, praised her for pushing through the pain to care for their family and continue their conservation work. Her brother Robert encouraged others to talk openly about the condition, noting that "you never know who's suffering in silence."

Irwin is one of several celebrities who have spoken out about their struggles with endometriosis, including Amy Schumer, Lena Dunham, and Padma Lakshmi. By sharing their stories, these women are raising awareness about a condition affecting millions worldwide.