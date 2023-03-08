Kandinsky painting recovered by Holocaust victims' heirs sets auction record at nearly $45 million

Photo by Sotheby's

"Russian Modernist Kandinsky's Painting Fetches Record-Breaking £37.2 Million at Sotheby's Auction"

Russian Modernist Wassily Kandinsky's "Murnau mit Kirche II" painting, once owned by victims of the Nazi Holocaust, sold for a staggering £37.2 million ($44.55 million) at Sotheby's in London. The sale occurred as part of the auction house's Modern and Contemporary Evening Auction, making it the most expensive sale of the night and a new auction record for the artist.

According to Sotheby's, the previous world record for a Kandinsky work was set in 2017 when "Bild mit weißen Linien" sold for £33 million ($39.7 million). Helena Newman, Chairman of Sotheby's Europe and Worldwide Head of Impressionist and Modern Art, stated that Kandinsky's Murnau period was instrumental in defining abstract art for future generations. The appearance of such an important painting, one of the last of its period and scale to remain in private hands, marks a significant moment for the market and collectors.

Kandinsky painted "Murnau with Church II" while living with his lover Gabriele Münter and fellow artists in Murnau, Bavaria. The local landscape inspired him during a cycling trip, and Münter herself wrote an inscription on the painting's stretcher.

The painting has a long history, having been sold at auction as property from the collection of prominent Berlin collectors Johanna Margarete and Siegbert Stern. Last year, the Van Abbemuseum in Eindhoven, Netherlands, restored it to the family's surviving heirs. Stern family photographs show the Kandinsky hanging in the dining room of their family home, Villa Stern, in Potsdam. Following the rise of the Nazis in 1933 and her husband's death two years later, Johanna Margarete fled to the Netherlands and was declared stateless.

According to family papers, the Kandinsky and other works were taken to the Netherlands and assumed to have been passed to a dealer who plundered Jewish assets in the occupied country before Johanna Margarete's deportation and death in Auschwitz in 1944. Another dealer later sold the painting to the Van Abbe Museum in 1951.

Newman stated that the paintings' restitution has finally allowed people to "rediscover the place of the Sterns and their collection in the glittering cultural milieu of 1920s Berlin." The sale proceeds will be shared among the 13 surviving Stern descendants. According to a statement released by Sotheby's, they will also fund further research into tracking down their family's extensive art collection.

Apart from Kandinsky's painting, another notable sale was Edvard Munch's "Dans p stranden (Reinhardt-friend)" or "Dance on the Beach (The Reinhardt Frieze)," which sold for £16.94 million ($20.3 million) at the same auction.

In conclusion, selling Kandinsky's "Murnau mit Kirche II" painting at a record-breaking price is significant for the art market and collectors. The painting's history—once owned by victims of the Nazi Holocaust—highlights the importance of preserving cultural heritage and restoring it to its rightful heirs.