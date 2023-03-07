Washington, DC

"Reviving Metro's Automatic Train Operations System: A Smoother and Faster Ride"

Trains have been operated manually since the 2009 crash outside Fort Totten.Photo byDarrow Montgomery/file

All Aboard the Automatic: Metro's Automatic Train Operations System Returns

After 14 years of manual operation, Metro's Automatic Train Operations (ATO) system will be turned back on, according to officials. The system is expected to be set up on all lines by December, and officials believe it could be in place on the Red Line a few weeks before that deadline. Metro officials say returning to automatic operations will make for smoother, faster, and more fuel-efficient rides. The system will also eliminate the "human element" that could cause issues if a train operator isn't paying attention.

The decision to manually operate trains followed a crash near Fort Totten in 2009. A moving train hit a stationary train that the train detection system did not detect, leaving nine people dead and many more injured. The train detection system is separate from the ATO system, and multiple investigations showed that the ATO system played no role in the collision. Trains on at least some lines in multiple large transit systems nationwide are automatically operated without incident.

Advantages of an Automatic Train Operations System

With the ATO system's implementation, Metro officials expect a smoother, faster, and more fuel-efficient ride for commuters. Eliminating the "human element" would also ensure no issues if a train operator is not paying attention. This development is a significant change in Metro's operations and could be beneficial in the long run.

ATO System: A Much-Needed Upgrade

With the ATO system's return, Metro officials believe it will make for more efficient and reliable train operations. Implementing the ATO system is a much-needed upgrade for Metro's train operations, as it will help avoid accidents and make train operations smoother.

JUDY HEUMANN: Mother of the Disability Rights Movement Passes Away

Judy Heumann, a longtime resident of Washington, D.C., and often referred to as the mother of the disability rights movement, died at a D.C. hospital on Saturday at the age of 75. Heumann's legacy and work for disabled people extended far beyond the boundaries of the district government.

Heumann grew up in Brooklyn and used a wheelchair after contracting polio as a young child. School officials deemed her a "fire hazard," and she was denied access to a classroom. Later, she sued New York's Board of Education when they refused her a teaching license based on her disability and founded multiple disability rights organizations. In 1977, Heumann and other activists organised a sit-in at a San Francisco federal building to demand the implementation of Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act, one of the first pieces of federal legislation to guarantee rights to those with disabilities. Its signing ultimately led to the adoption of the Americans with Disabilities Act in 1990. Heumann moved to D.C. in 1993 to work on disability issues in the Clinton and Obama administrations, at the State Department, and the World Bank.

Heumanns passing is a loss to the disability community.

Heumann's passing is a significant loss to the disability community, as she was a trailblazer for disability rights. Her tireless efforts and activism played an important role in adopting the Americans with Disabilities Act, which has been a game-changer for people with disabilities. Her legacy will continue to inspire and motivate people to fight for disability rights.

Stomping on Statehood: House Leaders Roll Back the Rights of D.C. Residents

President Biden's tweet announcing that he would block the implementation of D.C.'s revised criminal code has caused House leaders and other bureaucrats to hit the talk-show circuit to express their support for the president and roll back the rights of D.C. residents.

