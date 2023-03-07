Kinky Boots: Challenging Gender Norms and Celebrating Diversity.

Running at Olney Theatre through March 26, this production has a few kinks, but plenty of charm, cheer, and drag.Photo byDJ Corey Photography

Kinky Boots: More Than Just Fabulous Footwear and a Commentary on Gender

Kinky Boots, the Tony-winning Broadway musical adapted from the 2005 film directed by Julian Jarrold and written by Geoff Deane and Tim Firth, is back with a new production at the Olney Theatre Center. Under the direction of artistic director Jason Loewith, Cyndi Lauper and Harvey Fierstein's creation delivers a pop-infused score that ebbs and flows, accompanied by a sometimes disjointed book. The story walks a tenuous line between drag's growing acceptance and a resurgent conservative backlash, making it a timely commentary on gender.

The musical is set in the early 2000s and primarily unfolds in Northampton, a working-class town in the English Midlands. It follows Charlie, who is forced to take over his family's ailing shoe factory, Price & Sons, after the sudden death of his father. Laying off the company's hardworking staff, including the charming and forthright Lauren, leaves him with an awkward task. Lola, a drag queen, enters Charlie's life, presenting them both with an opportunity to fix her boots, which are expensively priced but cheaply made. Realizing he has stumbled upon a profitable niche market, Charlie starts making stylish, extravagant, and sturdy footwear, or, in Lola's words, kinky boots. Lola joins Price & Sons but soon finds herself tangling with the staff's homophobia, epitomised by macho Don, and Charlie's reawakened drive to prove himself a worthy heir to his father.

Olney's rendition of Kinky Boots is an exciting and sometimes disjointed production. The anxious postindustrial life of a Northampton shoemaker, backed by Milagros Ponce de León's finely realized sets, seems, for good or ill, stitched together with the sequined but steely extravagance of a drag diva, resplendent in Kendra Rai's costumes and Larry Peterson's towering wigs. Lola and her coterie of angels are a welcome reprieve from Charlie's coming-of-age story.

Their sparkling cabaret vignettes, however, sometimes appear to operate in a world neither entirely in the play nor wholly engaged with the audience. Despite varying grasps of the dialect, the ensemble finds layers of complexity in their roles, even if Love with direction and Tara Jeanne Vallee's choreography sometimes leave them adrift in the background.

Kempski and Parker excel in song—Kempskis voice is pleasingly smooth, and Parker belts with the requisite ferocity—though Kempski tends to underplay Charlie's awkward humor, and Parker to shout Lola's self-assuredness. The production embraces contrast to good effect, and the duet "I'm Not My Father's Son," in which Charlie and Simon (Lola's alter ego) work through their fathers' disappointments, sees Kempski and Parker at their finest.

This mounting of Kinky Boots also arrives amid contrasting fortunes for the drag community. Despite its mainstream popularity, thanks in part to hit programmes like RuPauls Drag Race and initiatives like drag queen story hours, performers continue to be targets of violent bigots and have yet again been unwittingly shoved.

