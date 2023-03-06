"Discovering the Hidden Gems: The Top 5 Least-Visited National Parks in the US"

Photo by Marnie Hunter

America's Least-Visited National Park: Exploring the Remote National Park of American Samoa

The National Park of American Samoa, situated in the South Pacific, is the only National Park Service site located south of the equator, making it an exotic destination for adventurous travelers. Despite its remote location, the park offers a wealth of natural beauty and cultural significance. This article will explore America's least-visited national park and highlight why it deserves a spot on your travel bucket list.

The National Park of American Samoa: A Hidden Gem

According to the National Park Service, the National Park of American Samoa welcomed just 1,887 visitors in 2022, representing a decline of 78% compared to the previous year. The drop in visitation was due to several COVID-19 closures throughout the year. However, this low number of visitors means those who venture to the park are rewarded with an intimate and unique experience.

The park consists of three main islands with unspoiled landscapes and crystal-clear waters teeming with marine life. The tropical rainforests, volcanic slopes, and pristine beaches make it a paradise for nature lovers. The park is also steeped in cultural significance, as it is home to the 3,000-year-old Samoan culture. The park's website notes that it helps preserve "fasamoa," which refers to the customs, beliefs, and traditions of Samoan culture.

Exploring other underrated national parks in the US

The National Park of American Samoa is one of many underappreciated parks in the US. Nearly 400 of the 424 National Park Service sites receive visitor counts, but only 64 receive three-quarters of all visits. This means that there are plenty of less-visited sites worth exploring.

Among the 63 natural expanses with "national park" in their proper names, there are parks with visitor numbers in the thousands or tens of thousands. For instance, the most visited national park in 2022 was the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, which welcomed nearly 13 million visitors. However, this still leaves many other parks that receive far fewer visitors.

Some of the least-visited national parks in the US are located in Alaska, which will be home to five of the 15 least-visited national parks in 2022. Despite their low visitation numbers, several of these parks experienced a significant increase in visitors last year, with 30% to 50% growth rates compared to 2021. Glacier Bay National Park and Preserve, one of the least-visited parks in 2021, saw a 500% increase in visitors thanks to the return of cruises.

Why Visiting America's Least-Visited National Parks is Worthwhile

With more and more travelers flocking to the most popular national parks during peak seasons, it's worth considering visiting the least-visited ones to avoid crowds and experience a unique adventure. The remote location and low visitation numbers of national parks like the National Park of American Samoa may seem like a deterrent to some. Still, it's an opportunity to explore unspoiled landscapes and cultures for others.

In conclusion, if you're looking for a one-of-a-kind adventure and want to escape the crowds, exploring America's least-visited national parks should be on your travel list. Whether it's the National Park of American Samoa or one of the many other underrated parks in the US, these hidden gems offer a chance to connect with nature and learn about the rich cultural history of our country.