From Underrepresented to Hilariously Heard BIPOC Comedians Take the Spotlight at the Wharf

Photo by Laura Hayes

The American Black Film Festival Launches a New Comedy Festival in Washington, D.C., Showcasing BIPOC Comedians

The American Black Film Festival (ABFF) has recently announced the launch of a new comedy festival in Washington, D.C., called Because They're Funny. This three-day event aims to showcase comedians in BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, and People of Color) communities and promote strong ties between black entertainers through resource sharing, education, and artistic collaboration.

Curated with comedy fans and industry professionals in mind, Because They're Funny represents a more significant expansion into comedy for ABFF. The festival will be held at the wharf on October 6–8, 2023. Jeff Friday, the organization's founder and president, said, "BTF extends our 27-year legacy of supporting black talent and providing pipelines for emerging artists in the entertainment industry."

Next Up Comedian of the Year, the main event within the three-day festival, will feature up to 20 emerging comedians from around the world who will take the festival stage to compete for a grand prize of $25,000 and a talent holding deal. In addition to the competition, the festival will feature headline shows, performances from new comics, celebrity conversations, and screenings.

ABFF has worked to support emerging Black comedians since its inception in 1997, and Because They're Funny is a spinoff of the decades-old, titular event: the American Black Film Festival, based in Miami. Some of the biggest names in comedy have previously performed at the original festival, including Kevin Hart, Cedric the Entertainer, Mike Epps, and Craig Robinson.

Because They're Funny was developed by ABFF in partnership with Events DC, and it represents an excellent opportunity for the District to showcase its legacy of talented comedians. Mayor Muriel Bowser said, "Many talented comedians have started and grown their careers in D.C. We can't wait to welcome the future of comedy and comedy fans from across the country [to the District] this October."

In Conclusion

Because They're Funny is a comedy festival that showcases the best BIPOC comedians and provides a platform for emerging artists in the industry. With a grand prize of $25,000 and a talent-holding deal, the festival promises a significant opportunity for comedians worldwide. The festival promotes strong ties between black entertainers through resource sharing, education, and artistic collaboration. Developed by the ABFF in partnership with Events DC, the festival is expected to attract comedy fans and industry professionals. The three-day event will feature headline shows, performances from new comics, celebrity conversations, and screenings, making it an event that should be noticed. If you're interested in attending the festival, keep an eye out for more information, including ticket sales, in the coming months.