Sweet and Refreshing: Bonsandos Japanese-Inspired Strawberry Sando

Photo byLAURA HAYES

Discover New Sandwiches to Try This Year

Are you a sandwich lover looking for new ideas to try this year? Look no further. We've rounded up some delicious, fresh sandwiches that will satisfy your cravings and leave you wanting more. From classic muffulettas to Japanese-inspired fruit sandwiches, we've got you covered.

Classic Muffuletta at Michele's

If you're in the mood for something New Orleans-inspired, try the classic muffuletta at Michele's inside the Eaton hotel. The sandwich is named after Chef Matt Baker's mother, who hails from New Orleans. The muffuletta was created in the French Quarter in 1906 and is made with mortadella, coppa, and ham stacked on a large loaf of bread. Michele's version of the muffuletta diverges from the original recipe by using provolone picante, house-made ciabatta, and smooth olive tapenade. You can pick up the muffuletta for lunch or have Uber Eats deliver it. You can also dine on Wednesdays through Sundays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XaZqf_0l8BOeJ000
Photo byLAURA HAYES

Strawberry Sando at Bonsando

If you have a sweet tooth, try a Japanese-style fruit sando at Bonsando. The sandwich is stuffed with fresh whipped cream and sliced strawberries on milk bread from O Bread & Cake. The owners of Bonsando are the same Korean family behind Bangbop, and they're inspired by bakery culture in both Japan and Korea. You can order Bonsando for delivery or pick-up. Outdoor tables are available at Tastemakers in Brookland, which the park recommends for a picnic. Bonsando is open Tuesdays through Sundays from 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Meatball Sub at Ghostburger

Meatball sandwiches are a go-to sandwich for many, and Chef Robert Aikens offers a memorable version at Ghostburger. The meatballs are made from ground beef and pork mixed with fresh breadcrumbs soaked in milk. They're seasoned with onion, garlic, thyme, sage, oregano, fennel, ketchup, and Dijon mustard. The meatballs simmer in a classic marinara sauce. They are served on a Sarcone's roll with roasted broccoli rabe, pickled Anaheim peppers, garlic mayonnaise, basil, and grated Parmesan and Chihuahua cheeses. You can try it for pick-up or delivery from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

The City Island at Hong Kong Fish House

If you want something fishy, try the City Island sandwich at HK Fish House. The sandwich features fried whiting with shredded lettuce, beefsteak tomatoes, house-made pickles, cherry peppers, and HK Boss Sauce on buttery brioche. The fixes add a tangy crunch that makes this sandwich stand out. You can try The City Island for dine-in, pick-up, or delivery through third-party apps from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays; and Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02RoSk_0l8BOeJ000
Photo byLAURA HAYES

Chicken Parm at Caruso's Grocery

Try the chicken parm sandwich at Caruso's Grocery Bar if you're in the mood for a secret off-menu item. Chef Matt Adler created this crowd-pleaser, and it's only available if you ask for it. The sandwich features crispy breaded chicken with marinara sauce, melted mozzarella cheese, and a sprinkle of Parmesan. It's perfect for a hearty lunch or dinner. You can try the chicken parm sandwich for $18 at Caruso's Grocery Bar.

Conclusion

From classic muffulettas to Japanese-inspired fruit.

