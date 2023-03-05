Garfield Advances to state semifinals with 71-60 victory over shorecrest

Photo by RayJaun Stelly

Garfield Bulldogs Dominate Shorecrest in State Tournament Quarterfinals

In the highly anticipated quarterfinal game of the state tournament, the Garfield Bulldogs faced off against the 16th-seeded Shorecrest Highlanders. Both teams had been on winning streaks leading up to the game, but only one could advance to the semifinals.

From the beginning of the game, Garfield and Shorecrest traded baskets in a high-scoring affair. Garfield's Jaylin Stewart, Legend Smiley, Jamari Jackson-Kinz, and Sherrell McCullum Jr. all contributed points in the first quarter. Shorecrest's Keaine Silimon, Parker Baumann, and Anthony Najera also put up a strong fight, resulting in a tie game at the end of the quarter.

Garfield began to pull ahead in the second quarter, thanks to their strategic team defense. The Bulldogs limited Shorecrest's scoring opportunities and held them to just five points in the quarter. Meanwhile, Garfield's Myles Damon and Jackson-Kinz went on a 17-0 scoring run, giving Garfield a commanding lead going into halftime.

In the second half, Garfield continued to dominate, with Emmett Marquardt leading the charge with 10 of his 14 points in the half. Although Baumann put up an impressive 26 points for Shorecrest, Garfield's lead was too much for them to overcome. Garfield sealed the deal with layups from Smiley and Marquardt, winning the game 71-60.

With this impressive victory, Garfield advances to the semifinal round, where they will face Auburn, the team that knocked them out of last year's tournament. The Bulldogs will be looking to redeem themselves and earn a spot in the championship game.