How and Why I Joined NEWSBREAK

IG: @a7lam_kn

It all started with an E-mail!

I guess I'll never know how an E-mail from NEWSBREAK found its way to my inbox, but at that moment I knew that I got the answer to my calls.

Here's how, a few days before opening my inbox and getting the message about the contributor program, I was looking for a platform where I could share my writings without having to pay a dime (I know that sounds a bit stingy but bear it with me, would you?). Yet, that wasn't all, during my experience as a content writer I always wanted to write about things that interested me the most, not those subjects which required me to go by the rules for the sake of my manager or the money.

So, here I am writing my first piece even though I'm not quite sure where this path will lead me. I guess that's the beauty of being confused and fearing of the unknown, the risks may be high, you may never set foot in that path again, but for now, all that matters to you is being on this road because your heart tells you to go with your guts even if it is only for this one time!

I know that I may be called selfish for saying this, but what urged me to become a part of the contributor program was myself and as Elizabeth Gilbert confesses to writing "Big Magic" for herself, I'd like to dedicate this writing journey to myself as well. I'm probably saying this because she was the one, who pushed me into focusing on my writing (well, it was mostly her book, but same thing, right?), but I guess I still owe a big part of this to Elizabeth.

However, enough said about me since, hopefully, there will be plenty of time to discuss such matters in the future.

From a self-loving gal to those who share the same intellectuals I send you goodbye Xs!

-A