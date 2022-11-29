Riverside, CA

Former Virginia State Trooper Allegedly Murdered Mother and Grandparents of Teen He Catfished Online and Abducted

A.W. Naves

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OsNhh_0jQMaatY00
Austin Lee EdwardsPhoto byRiverside Police Department

A former Virginia State Trooper has been shot by police officers in San Bernardino, California, after allegedly murdering the mother and grandparents of a teenage girl that he catfished on social media. Twenty-eight-year-old Austin Lee Edwards is believed to have driven from Virginia to California to meet the girl after extensive conversations online.

Police believe that after killing the girl’s family members on November 25, 2022, Edwards set fire to their Riverside home and forced the teen to leave with him. He was subsequently located by deputies from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department (SBCSD). The suspect opened fire on responding officers and was shot dead when they returned fire. The teen was physically unharmed in either altercation and has been taken into protective custody by the Riverside County Department of Public Social Services.

An investigation has begun into the events that led to the deaths of 38-year-old Brooke Winek and her parents, 69-year-old Mark Winek and 65-year-old Sharie Winek, and the abduction of the unnamed teenage girl.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tPFD8_0jQMaatY00
Mark and Sharie WinekPhoto byGo Fund Me

Law enforcement officials say that Edwards misrepresented himself to the teen girl in online chats, eventually obtaining her personal information and deciding to drive more than 2,000 miles to meet his victim in person at her home in the 11200 block of Price Court, Riverside, California. Officer Ryan Railsback told reporters:

“We had a grandmother, grandfather, and a mother of this teen murdered by this suspect who traveled from across the country for, most likely the sexual exploitation of this teenager.”

Police were called to the scene of the crime shortly before eleven a.m. on Friday for a welfare check. A neighbor had reported that the teen appeared “distressed” while getting into a red Kia Soul with a strange man after what appeared to be a dispute between the two. As officers arrived on the scene to investigate the first report, additional reports began coming in about a fire only a few houses down the street.

Upon entering the home, first responders with the Riverside Fire Department discovered the bodies of the three adults in the entryway and determined they had been the victims of a homicide. The victims were moved outside before attending the fire, which appeared to have been set intentionally. Though the home was not destroyed, it sustained significant damage to the roof and parts of the interior.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WVGht_0jQMaatY00
Aerial view of the fire damage to the Winek homePhoto byKBRC

Speaking with witnesses and neighbors, the police quickly discovered that the teen they had been sent to check on also lived in the house. They began an immediate search for her and the vehicle she had been seen entering, notifying law enforcement departments in the surrounding area to be on the lookout for the teen and her kidnapper. Within hours, Edwards and the victim were located in nearby Kelso and brought to a stop by officers. When he opened fire on them, they returned fire and he was fatally struck by at least one bullet.

Police report that Edwards drove from his home in North Chesterfield, Virginia, to Riverside, California, and parked in the driveway of a neighboring home before walking to the teen’s address. Upon arriving at the home, Edwards murdered the girl’s mother and grandparents before setting the house on fire and leaving with the frightened teen. Details of how the victims were murdered or how the house fire was started have not yet been released.

A statement from Police Chief Larry Gonzalez is as follows:

“Our hearts go out to the Winek family and their loved ones during this time of tremendous grief, as this is a tragedy for all Riversiders. This is yet another horrific reminder of the predators existing online who prey on our children. If you’ve already had a conversation with your kids on how to be safe online and on social media, have it again. If not, start it now to better protect them.”

Edwards entered the police academy on July 6, 2021, and graduated as a state trooper on January 21, 2022. He was employed in the Richmond Division and assigned to Henrico County until he resigned from his post on October 28, 2022, according to Virginia State Police Public Relations Manager, Corinne Geller. It is unclear why he resigned and no reason has yet been given by the authorities. He had also worked for the Washington County Sheriff’s Department in Virginia.

Brooke Winek was a beloved single mother to two teenage daughters. Mark Winek had been a girls’ softball coach at Arlington High School for years. He and his wife, Sharie, were known to help others out in any time of need. They were well-loved by family and friends in their community, who describe them as “selfless” and “caring.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17PYbq_0jQMaatY00
Brooke WinekPhoto byGo Fund me

The Wineks are survived by Mark and Sharie’s oldest daughter, Shelli, and Brooke’s two daughters. A Go Fund Me has been set up to assist the family with funeral expenses and help support Brooke’s two daughters as they recover from this tragedy. As details continue to emerge on this tragedy, family, friends and the entire community mourn this senseless loss of life. Law enforcement continues to investigate the series of events that led to the murders and abduction.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# true crime# crime# austin lee edwards# winek family# catfish

Comments / 0

Published by

Freelance Writer. Author. Alabamian. I write about true crimes, unsolved cases, and macabre mysteries.

Alabama State
3510 followers

More from A.W. Naves

Alabama State

State of Alabama vs Brittany Smith: A New Netflix Documentary

Brittany Smith(Photo: Netflix) State of Alabama vs. Brittany Smith, directed by Ryan White and produced by Jessica Hargrave, begins streaming on Nov. 10, 2022. According to Netflix, the documentary tells the “harrowing story of a woman trying to use Alabama’s Stand Your Ground law after killing a man she says brutally attacked her.”

Read full story
70 comments
Atlanta, GA

Boy Found in a Vegas-Themed Suitcase in April Has Been Identified - Mother Wanted on Charges of Murder

Vincent Jordan with son, Cairo(Photo: Instagram) The 5-year-old boy found in a Las Vegas-themed suitcase on April 16, 2022, has finally been identified as Cairo Jordan of Atlanta, Georgia, according to the Indiana State Police (ISP). In a statement made by ISP, a warrant has been issued for the arrest of Cairo’s mother and another woman.

Read full story
5 comments
Fairfax, VA

Teen Jane Doe Identified as Patricia Agnes Gildawie, Missing for 47 years

Patricia Agnes Gildawie(Photo: Fairfax County Police Department) Seventeen-year-old Patricia Agnes Gildawie vanished in Fairfax, Virginia, on February 8, 1975. For nearly five decades, her whereabouts remained unknown and the investigation into her disappearance grew cold. Now, previously unidentified skeletal remains have been confirmed as belonging to the missing teen using the latest technologies in DNA.

Read full story
Minnesota State

DOJ Files Charges Against 47 Defendants for Defrauding $250 Million from the Federal Child Nutrition Program

Federal Child Nutrition Program Fraud Scheme(Photo: Annie Spratt) The Department of Justice (DOJ) has announced that they have filed federal criminal charges against 47 defendants who allegedly took part in a $250 million fraud scheme related to a federally-funded child nutrition program aimed to provide nutritional relief for children during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Read full story
1 comments
Alabama State

Willie Simmons Remains in an Alabama Prison for Life for Stealing $9 Forty Years Ago

Willie Simmons(Photo: ALDOC) It might sound outrageous to think that anyone would be given a life sentence without parole for stealing $9, but that is exactly what happened to Alabama resident, Willie Junior Simmons.

Read full story
233 comments
Dothan, AL

Death Penalty for Triple Murderer Jerry Jerome Smith Affirmed for Sixth Time

Jerry Jerome Smith(Photos: ALDOC) The Alabama Criminal Court of Appeals has once again affirmed the death sentence of Jerry Jerome Smith. Smith was convicted of capital murder in February 1998 for the murders of Willie Flournoy, Theresa Helms, and David Bennett. The three victims were killed by Smith in 1994 after Flournoy failed to pay a drug debt.

Read full story
7 comments
Dallas, TX

Arrest Made in 15-Year-Old Murder Case of East Texas Teen, Brittany McGlone

Chad Earl Carr(Photo: WCSO) Chad Earl Carr was arrested by the Wood County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) on September 1, 2022. Carr was located by Captain Mike Chilson and Ranger John Vance at 255 Stemmons Freeway in Dallas, Texas. He has been charged with the 2007 murder of 19-year-old Brittany McGlone.

Read full story
1 comments
Brighton, NY

The Brighton Ax Murder - 40 Year Old Murder Case Goes to rial

James Krauseneck(Photo: Brighton Police Department) The trial of former economist James Krauseneck began this week. Krauseneck stands accused of murdering his wife, 29-year-old Cathleen “Cathy” Krauseneck, with an ax in the early morning hours of February 19, 1982. After allegedly killing his wife, he went to work, leaving their 3-year-old daughter home alone with her mother’s corpse at their home in Brighton, New York.

Read full story
3 comments
West Paducah, KY

Heath High School Mass Shooter Eligible for Parole in November

Deceased Victims of the Heath High School Shooter(Photo: WPSD Local) Before there was Columbine, there was Heath High School in West Paducah, Kentucky. On December 1, 1997, fourteen-year-old Michael Adam Carneal brought a Ruger MK II .22 caliber pistol to school and fired at schoolmates, killing three and injuring five more.

Read full story
18 comments
Elkmont, AL

Mason Sisk's Attorneys Seek to Suppress "Tainted" Confession of Accused Teen Murderer

Mason Sisk at time of arrest(Photo: LCSO) In a confession made only hours after his September 2019 arrest for the murder of his parents and three siblings, 14-year-old Mason Sisk told police that he just “got fed up.”

Read full story
2 comments
Huntsville, AL

Huntsville Teen Indicted for Accidental Shooting Death of Seth Bishop Anderson, son of convicted killer Amy Bishop

Seth Bishop Anderson(Photo: Anderson family) A Huntsville, Alabama, grand jury has indicted Vincent Harmon on a manslaughter charge for the April 18, 2021 shooting death of 20-year-old Seth Bishop Anderson. Anderson was the son of Huntsville mass murderer, Amy Bishop.

Read full story
Hamburg, PA

34-Year-Old Cold Case Murder Solved by DNA on Letter from Killer

Anna Kane(Photo: PA State Police) In 1990, the Reading Eagle in Pennsylvania carried a front-page story about the unsolved murder of 26-year-old Anna Kane, who had been murdered in Hamburg, Pennsylvania in October 1988. The story spoke of the frustrations police were having trying to find the killer of the beautiful young mother of three, despite having recovered DNA evidence from Kane’s body and clothing.

Read full story
19 comments
Port Charlotte, FL

Missing Florida Teen Found in Home of Former Teacher

Kelly Simpson Mugshot(Photo: Charlotte County Sheriff's Office) A 15-year-old boy, identified only by the initials D.J., was reported missing by his parents from his home on Manatee Lane in Port Charlotte, Florida, on August 12. He was found this week in the home of a teacher who initially denied any knowledge of his whereabouts.

Read full story
35 comments
Manchester, NH

New Hampshire Girl Missing Since 2019 Now Believed Dead

Harmony Montgomery(Photos: New Hampshire Police) According to a statement from Attorney General John Formella, Harmony Montgomery was most likely killed in 2019. “All of the efforts have led us to conclude that Harmony Montgomery was murdered in Manchester in early December of 2019.” – AG John Formella.

Read full story
18 comments
Tallapoosa County, AL

Alabama Girl Chewed Free of Restraints to Escape Her Family’s Killer

Mobile home at 3547 County Road in Dadeville where murders occurred(Photo: Google) Earlier this week, a 12-year-old girl was discovered walking down the road in Tallapoosa, Alabama, after having chewed through her restraints to escape. She had broken her braces to gnaw through her bindings after being held captive by the man who killed her mother, Sandra Vazquez Ceja, and brother on July 24.

Read full story
11 comments
Los Angeles, CA

FBI Adds Omar Cardenas to Most Wanted Fugitives List

Omar Cardenas(Photos: FBI) Omar Alexander Cardenas is now on the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list. They are offering a reward of up to $100,000 for any information that leads to his capture and arrest.

Read full story
Long Lane, MO

Body of 60 Year Old Man Found in Hand Dug Well in Missouri by Mushroom Hunters

Well where body was discovered on May 2, 2022(Photo: DCSO) On May 2 of this year, mushroom hunters foraging near a home in Long Lane, Missouri, happened upon a small hand-dug well filled with water. Curious as to the safety of such an open well, one of them retrieved a stick and inserted it into the well to check the depth. Much to their surprise, he dislodged a body that had been submerged beneath the water level. They immediately contacted the police to investigate.

Read full story
7 comments

New Age Progression Photo Issued in Case of Missing Toddler, Myra Lewis - Sheriff Remains Determined to Find Her

Myra Lewis, missing since 2014(Photo: WLBT) On Saturday, March 1, 2014, two-year-old Myra Lewis was playing in her front yard until around 11 a.m. Then, she was gone. Myra’s mother, Ericka Lewis, told investigators that she was leaving to go shopping when she last saw her daughter. Myra and her sister were outside playing, and she told them to go inside where their father, Gregory Lewis, was staying with their one-month-old baby and playing video games.

Read full story
2 comments
Indiana State

Indiana's "Boy in the Suitcase" Cause of Death Identified

The body of a young boy discovered in a suitcase in Indiana remains unsolved, but police have now identified a cause of death in the case. Toxicology reports conducted in conjunction with the autopsy have determined that the child, whose age has been narrowed down to around 5 years of age, died from an electrolyte imbalance that may have been caused by viral gastroenteritis, according to the Indiana State Police (ISP). The more common understanding of this condition would be vomiting and diarrhea to the extent that it led to dehydration. There were no additional negative findings in the toxicology report and no physical damage was observed.

Read full story
73 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy