Boy Found in a Vegas-Themed Suitcase in April Has Been Identified - Mother Wanted on Charges of Murder

Vincent Jordan with son, Cairo (Photo: Instagram)

The 5-year-old boy found in a Las Vegas-themed suitcase on April 16, 2022, has finally been identified as Cairo Jordan of Atlanta, Georgia, according to the Indiana State Police (ISP). In a statement made by ISP, a warrant has been issued for the arrest of Cairo’s mother and another woman.

The suitcase containing Cairo’s body was recovered near a dead-end road in Washington County by a mushroom hunter who lived nearby. His body was found clean and clothed. His remains showed no signs of physical abuse and tests showed no foreign toxins were present. An autopsy revealed that he had died of an “electrolyte imbalance” caused by “viral gastroenteritis.” It is believed he died from dehydration due to excessive diarrhea and vomiting.

According to Mark McDonald, a Norton Children’s Hospital medical director, it is unusual for a child to die of dehydration. He says that it would have taken several days for Cairo to die, depending on the amount of fluids he was given.

Suitcase in which Cairo's body was found (Photo: ISP)

Police have arrested one suspect in the case, 40-year-old Dawn Coleman of Shreveport, Louisiana. She was taken into custody in San Francisco on October 19 and charged with neglect of a minor resulting in death and obstruction of justice. A second suspect remains at large - Cairo's mother.

Dawn Coleman (Photo: ISP)

Cairo’s mother, 37-year-old Dejuan Ludie Anderson of Atlanta, Georgia, has not yet been located by police. She is wanted for murder, obstruction of justice, and neglect of a minor dependent resulting in death. Anderson is 5 foot 5 inches tall and weighs about 135 pounds. She has short brown hair as seen in her photo below but often wears wigs or extensions. Anderson was last seen in the area of Echo Park in Los Angeles but travels often. Recent known destinations are San Francisco, San Diego, Las Vegas, and Houston.

Dejuan Anderson (Photo: ISP)

Court documents show that police were able to retrieve fingerprints from the trash bags in which the boy’s body was placed before being put inside the suitcase. The fingerprints matched those of Anderson, who had been previously arrested in South Carolina on March 12, 2022, for child endangerment, speeding more than 25 miles per hour over the speed limit, and failing to stop for police in pursuit. Anderson was finally stopped after a 30-minute chase that ended when she ran out of gas. Cairo and Coleman were also in the car. Anderson told the arresting officers that she was her sister, but police have found no proof that they are any relation.

A little over two weeks later, on March 31, Anderson was again arrested in Louisville, Kentucky—this time for shoplifting and assault. She was accused of stealing merchandise from Oxmoor Mall and striking a security guard. She was released on April 11th pending upcoming hearings, but she never showed up for her court appearances. A bench warrant for failure to appear was issued in May.

Police were able to match photos found on Anderson’s Facebook page to autopsy photographs of the boy they found in the suitcase as a preliminary identification of Cairo. In some posts made on the platform, Anderson discussed needing to perform an exorcism on Cairo to remove “a very powerful demonic force.” One post discussed the possibility of authoring a book or making a podcast about living with a child possessed by demons. There were also photos of the same suitcase in which Cairo’s lifeless body was found abandoned on her Facebook page.

Dejuan Anderson with son, Cairo (Photo: Instagram)

Anderson tweeted the following to an Indianapolis minister on Twitter on April 12:

“I have survived the death attacks from my 5-year-old throughout the 5 years he has been alive. I have been able to weaken his powers through our blood. I have his real name and he is 100 years old. Need assistance."

On April 15th, the day before Jordan's body was discovered, Anderson posted on Facebook:

"This is a whole demon in a child body. Why you think she need a cigarette?!! Losing energy huh! 64 years old in a child body. Was full of gifts and magickal (sic) rites stronger than many of you because your frequency not high enough. Start asking spirit to reveal these things to you hiding behind a body. "

Anderson and Coleman’s phones pinged at a cellphone tower in Pekin, Indiana, very near where Cairo’s body was found within days of these posts. Surveillance video from a nearby property owner shows the car Anderson was driving stopping on the road where the suitcase was left. Separate video from Riverlink cameras show Anderson’s car allegedly driving over a bridge from Indiana to Louisville the same day.

Neither woman is from the area where Cairo’s body was abandoned. Police believe they were passing through on their way back to either Anderson’s home in Atlanta or Coleman’s home in Shreveport.

Cairo’s father, Vincent C. Jordan, has expressed his grief at learning about the death of his son via a Facebook post.

Vincent C. Jordan Facebook post (Photo: Facebook screenshot)

Dejuan Anderson is believed to still be in the Los Angeles area but could be anywhere. If you have any information about her whereabouts, please contact the Clark County Sheriff’s Office at 812-246-5424, your local law enforcement agency, or dial 911.