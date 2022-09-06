Dothan, AL

Death Penalty for Triple Murderer Jerry Jerome Smith Affirmed for Sixth Time

A.W. Naves

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JANea_0hjeJcTc00
Jerry Jerome Smith(Photos: ALDOC)

The Alabama Criminal Court of Appeals has once again affirmed the death sentence of Jerry Jerome Smith.

Smith was convicted of capital murder in February 1998 for the murders of Willie Flournoy, Theresa Helms, and David Bennett. The three victims were killed by Smith in 1994 after Flournoy failed to pay a drug debt.

On October 19, 1996, at around 8:30 p.m., Smith had gone to Flournoy’s Dothan home to collect $1,500 owed to him for crack cocaine he had sold to the victim. When Flournoy told Smith that he didn’t have the money to pay him, but that he would have it later that night.

Smith left but returned later with his girlfriend. This time, he had a sawed-off .22 caliber rifle hidden under his shirt. When Flournoy told Smith that he still did not have the money he owed, Smith pulled out the rifle and shot him in the chest as he begged for his life.

Afterward, Smith turned the gun on the other two unarmed residents of the house. He shot Helms six times in the chest as she tried to run away. Bennett was shot once in the head as he sat in a chair.

Smith then tried to shoot Derrick Gross, but the rifle jammed. Smith and Gross struggled for the weapon and Smith was unable to regain control of it. While Smith attempted to retrieve a knife from his girlfriend, Gross was able to escape.

Smith left the crime scene and stashed the rifle with an associate before changing clothes and attempting to hide from law enforcement. He was arrested the following morning at his father’s home and confessed to the murders.

While at the county jail, Smith boasted to other inmates that he would beat the murder charges because of mental impairment. He also made statements to them that the murders were because of a drug debt that had not been paid and that he had intended to shoot everyone in the house so there were no witnesses.

During his trial, Smith never denied that he had shot the three victims. However, he said he had not meant to kill any of them. He said he was mentally impaired after binging on crack and alcohol.

Smith claimed he had just snapped because of the pressure he was under to collect the money he was owed so that he could pay a $27,000 debt to his drug supplier. According to Smith, his supplier was threatening to kill his mother if he didn’t pay what he owed. He said he was also angry because Flournoy had called his girlfriend offensive names.

This was Smith’s sixth appeal to try and overturn the original verdict and death sentence. The first five attempts took place between 2000-2018. Each time, Smith sought to have the original trial court’s verdict reversed and the Alabama Supreme Court’s decision deemed erroneous.

The basis for the repeated appeals has centered mostly around Smith’s claims that he is mentally challenged. Tests have shown his IQ is between 68-72 but it was concluded that he doesn’t meet the threshold required to deem a death sentence unconstitutional due to mental disability.

To successfully appeal, Smith would have had to prove that his death sentence was influenced by passion, prejudice, or some other arbitrary factor rather than determined by the seriousness of the crime committed.

Though Smith has won several new penalty hearings, the courts have continued to affirm Smith’s sentence and deem the penalty handed down suitable for the triple homicide he was found guilty of committing.

Smith is currently on death row at Holman Prison in Alabama. No execution date has yet been set.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# True Crime# Crime# Death Penalty# Capital Punishment# Murder

Comments / 5

Published by

Freelance Writer. Author. Alabamian. I write about true crimes, unsolved cases, and macabre mysteries.

Alabama State
2254 followers

More from A.W. Naves

Dallas, TX

Arrest Made in 15-Year-Old Murder Case of East Texas Teen, Brittany McGlone

Chad Earl Carr(Photo: WCSO) Chad Earl Carr was arrested by the Wood County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) on September 1, 2022. Carr was located by Captain Mike Chilson and Ranger John Vance at 255 Stemmons Freeway in Dallas, Texas. He has been charged with the 2007 murder of 19-year-old Brittany McGlone.

Read full story
1 comments
Brighton, NY

The Brighton Ax Murder - 40 Year Old Murder Case Goes to rial

James Krauseneck(Photo: Brighton Police Department) The trial of former economist James Krauseneck began this week. Krauseneck stands accused of murdering his wife, 29-year-old Cathleen “Cathy” Krauseneck, with an ax in the early morning hours of February 19, 1982. After allegedly killing his wife, he went to work, leaving their 3-year-old daughter home alone with her mother’s corpse at their home in Brighton, New York.

Read full story
3 comments
West Paducah, KY

Heath High School Mass Shooter Eligible for Parole in November

Deceased Victims of the Heath High School Shooter(Photo: WPSD Local) Before there was Columbine, there was Heath High School in West Paducah, Kentucky. On December 1, 1997, fourteen-year-old Michael Adam Carneal brought a Ruger MK II .22 caliber pistol to school and fired at schoolmates, killing three and injuring five more.

Read full story
18 comments
Elkmont, AL

Mason Sisk's Attorneys Seek to Suppress "Tainted" Confession of Accused Teen Murderer

Mason Sisk at time of arrest(Photo: LCSO) In a confession made only hours after his September 2019 arrest for the murder of his parents and three siblings, 14-year-old Mason Sisk told police that he just “got fed up.”

Read full story
2 comments
Huntsville, AL

Huntsville Teen Indicted for Accidental Shooting Death of Seth Bishop Anderson, son of convicted killer Amy Bishop

Seth Bishop Anderson(Photo: Anderson family) A Huntsville, Alabama, grand jury has indicted Vincent Harmon on a manslaughter charge for the April 18, 2021 shooting death of 20-year-old Seth Bishop Anderson. Anderson was the son of Huntsville mass murderer, Amy Bishop.

Read full story
Hamburg, PA

34-Year-Old Cold Case Murder Solved by DNA on Letter from Killer

Anna Kane(Photo: PA State Police) In 1990, the Reading Eagle in Pennsylvania carried a front-page story about the unsolved murder of 26-year-old Anna Kane, who had been murdered in Hamburg, Pennsylvania in October 1988. The story spoke of the frustrations police were having trying to find the killer of the beautiful young mother of three, despite having recovered DNA evidence from Kane’s body and clothing.

Read full story
18 comments
Port Charlotte, FL

Missing Florida Teen Found in Home of Former Teacher

Kelly Simpson Mugshot(Photo: Charlotte County Sheriff's Office) A 15-year-old boy, identified only by the initials D.J., was reported missing by his parents from his home on Manatee Lane in Port Charlotte, Florida, on August 12. He was found this week in the home of a teacher who initially denied any knowledge of his whereabouts.

Read full story
37 comments
Manchester, NH

New Hampshire Girl Missing Since 2019 Now Believed Dead

Harmony Montgomery(Photos: New Hampshire Police) According to a statement from Attorney General John Formella, Harmony Montgomery was most likely killed in 2019. “All of the efforts have led us to conclude that Harmony Montgomery was murdered in Manchester in early December of 2019.” – AG John Formella.

Read full story
18 comments
Tallapoosa County, AL

Alabama Girl Chewed Free of Restraints to Escape Her Family’s Killer

Mobile home at 3547 County Road in Dadeville where murders occurred(Photo: Google) Earlier this week, a 12-year-old girl was discovered walking down the road in Tallapoosa, Alabama, after having chewed through her restraints to escape. She had broken her braces to gnaw through her bindings after being held captive by the man who killed her mother, Sandra Vazquez Ceja, and brother on July 24.

Read full story
11 comments
Los Angeles, CA

FBI Adds Omar Cardenas to Most Wanted Fugitives List

Omar Cardenas(Photos: FBI) Omar Alexander Cardenas is now on the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list. They are offering a reward of up to $100,000 for any information that leads to his capture and arrest.

Read full story
Long Lane, MO

Body of 60 Year Old Man Found in Hand Dug Well in Missouri by Mushroom Hunters

Well where body was discovered on May 2, 2022(Photo: DCSO) On May 2 of this year, mushroom hunters foraging near a home in Long Lane, Missouri, happened upon a small hand-dug well filled with water. Curious as to the safety of such an open well, one of them retrieved a stick and inserted it into the well to check the depth. Much to their surprise, he dislodged a body that had been submerged beneath the water level. They immediately contacted the police to investigate.

Read full story
7 comments

New Age Progression Photo Issued in Case of Missing Toddler, Myra Lewis - Sheriff Remains Determined to Find Her

Myra Lewis, missing since 2014(Photo: WLBT) On Saturday, March 1, 2014, two-year-old Myra Lewis was playing in her front yard until around 11 a.m. Then, she was gone. Myra’s mother, Ericka Lewis, told investigators that she was leaving to go shopping when she last saw her daughter. Myra and her sister were outside playing, and she told them to go inside where their father, Gregory Lewis, was staying with their one-month-old baby and playing video games.

Read full story
2 comments
Indiana State

Indiana's "Boy in the Suitcase" Cause of Death Identified

The body of a young boy discovered in a suitcase in Indiana remains unsolved, but police have now identified a cause of death in the case. Toxicology reports conducted in conjunction with the autopsy have determined that the child, whose age has been narrowed down to around 5 years of age, died from an electrolyte imbalance that may have been caused by viral gastroenteritis, according to the Indiana State Police (ISP). The more common understanding of this condition would be vomiting and diarrhea to the extent that it led to dehydration. There were no additional negative findings in the toxicology report and no physical damage was observed.

Read full story
73 comments
Washington County, IN

Indiana State Police Continue to Seek Information About Identity of Deceased Boy Found in a Suitcase

Unsolved Boy Doe(Photo: A.W. Naves) On April 16, 2022, the body of a young boy was found inside a suitcase that had been left in a wooded area of southern Indiana. The Las Vegas-themed suitcase and its grim contents were discovered by a resident named Jeff Meredith. Meredith was out mushroom hunting when he noticed the suitcase about 800 feet off the main road and opened it to see what was inside. 911 was called immediately and police responded rapidly to the scene to investigate.

Read full story
23 comments
Oakland, CA

Who Murdered Nicole Fitts and Where is Her Daughter, Arianna?

Nicole and Arianna Fitts(Photo: Facebook) In April 2016, two-year-old Arianna Fitts and her mother, 32-year-old Nicole Fitts, went missing from Oakland, California. Soon after, Nicole was found buried in John McLaren Park, but Arianna has never been located. Now, the FBI is taking another look at this cold case in hopes of finding some answers as to who murdered Nicole and what happened to Arianna.

Read full story
1 comments
Bishop, CA

Where is Karlie Lain Gusé? – Missing since October 2018

On Friday, May 13, Karlie Lain Gusé should have been celebrating her 20th birthday at home with friends and family, but Karlie wasn’t there. She vanished sometime around dawn on the morning of October 13, 2018.

Read full story
Evansville, IN

Casey White in Custody, Vicky White Dead as Manhunt Comes to an End

Security footage of Casey White(Photo: US Marshals) After a sighting of the fugitives was reported in Indiana on Monday, police closed in on murder suspect Casey White and the jail official who helped him escape, Vicky White (no relation). The couple was found in Indiana after eluding capture for 11 days.

Read full story
Lauderdale County, AL

Fugitives at Large: Latest Developments in the Manhunt for Casey White and Vicky White

The moment Casey White and Vicky White left jail(Photo: Lauderdale County Jail) Investigation into the suicide of Casey White’s ex to be re-opened. The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) has announced that they are re-opening their investigation into the death of Christy Shelton. Shelton’s 2008 death was originally ruled a suicide, but the recent escape of Shelton’s ex-boyfriend, Casey White, has prompted investigators to take a second look at the shotgun death.

Read full story
5 comments
Alabama State

U.S. Marshals Release New Information on Casey White and Vicky White as the Fugitive Couple Remains at Large

Casey White and Vicky White(Photos: US Marshals) The U.S. Marshals Service (USMS) has released new information about Alabama fugitives Casey White and Vicky White. Casey White escaped from the Lauderdale County Jail on April 29, 2022, assisted by a correctional officer named Vicky White.

Read full story
124 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy