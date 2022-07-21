FBI Adds Omar Cardenas to Most Wanted Fugitives List

Omar Cardenas (Photos: FBI)

Omar Alexander Cardenas is now on the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list. They are offering a reward of up to $100,000 for any information that leads to his capture and arrest.

Authorities believe that Cardena fired six shots from a semi-automatic handgun toward the Hair Icon Barber Shop in Los Angeles, California. An adult male standing outside the shop was struck in the head by one of the rounds and died of his injuries.

According to Special Agent Michael Alker, Cardenas is a risk to the public and may have information about other violent crimes. He is believed to be a member of the Pierce Street Gang and an associate of the Pacoima Van Nuys Boys/Anybody Killas. He is sometimes known by the street name “Dollar.”

Cardenas has two warrants out for his arrest. The Superior Court of Los Angeles County issued an arrest warrant for murder on April 3, 2020. The United States District Court, Central District of California, issued a federal arrest warrant for unlawful flight to avoid prosecution on September 2, 2021.

Cardenas has dark brown hair, brown eyes and a beard. He is around 5’6’’ or 5’7’’ and weighs between 240-300 pounds. He wears thick prescription glasses and has one known tattoo. Authorities say he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone who knows of his whereabouts or who may cross paths with him is asked to call the FBI’s toll-free tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324), contact their local FBI office, the nearest American Embassy or Consulate, or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov