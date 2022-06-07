Body of 60 Year Old Man Found in Hand Dug Well in Missouri by Mushroom Hunters

Well where body was discovered on May 2, 2022 (Photo: DCSO)

On May 2 of this year, mushroom hunters foraging near a home in Long Lane, Missouri, happened upon a small hand-dug well filled with water. Curious as to the safety of such an open well, one of them retrieved a stick and inserted it into the well to check the depth. Much to their surprise, he dislodged a body that had been submerged beneath the water level. They immediately contacted the police to investigate.

Sheriff Scott Rice with the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) subsequently stated that the man in the well has been identified as 60-year-old Kevin Bruce Rogers. His last known residence was in Springfield, nearly 45 miles from the well in which he was found. Although full details have not been released, his death is being investigated as a homicide.

Kevin Bruce Rogers (Photo: DCSO)

Rogers was never reported missing and his autopsy revealed that he may have been dead for as long as one year before his discovery. His daughter told investigators that she had attempted to report him missing in May of last year according to Sheriff Rice. However, no missing persons report was ever filed.

A report had been filed by Rogers in that same month though. On May 27, 2021, he reported his Ford F150 extended cab truck missing. It has never been recovered. The brown pickup truck had a black stripe along the bottom and a black tailgate with two purple stripes. It is not currently known if the missing truck and his death are related or merely happenstance.

Truck reported stolen by Rogers (Photo: DCSO)

Anyone with any information related to the missing truck or the death of Rogers is asked to contact Captain Cheek or Detective Michael Castrodale at the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office: 417-345-2441.