Indiana State Police Continue to Seek Information About Identity of Deceased Boy Found in a Suitcase

Unsolved Boy Doe (Photo: A.W. Naves)

On April 16, 2022, the body of a young boy was found inside a suitcase that had been left in a wooded area of southern Indiana. The Las Vegas-themed suitcase and its grim contents were discovered by a resident named Jeff Meredith. Meredith was out mushroom hunting when he noticed the suitcase about 800 feet off the main road and opened it to see what was inside. 911 was called immediately and police responded rapidly to the scene to investigate.

Indiana State Police (ISP) describe the child as Black, between 5 and 8 years old, roughly 4 feet tall, slight build and closely cropped hair. Forensics indicate that he had been placed at the 7000 block of East Holder Road in Washington County within a week of his demise. However, the autopsy revealed no cause of death. Police are currently awaiting toxicology reports in hopes that the additional information might provide a lead “in a direction to solve this” case, according to Sgt. Carey Huls of the ISP.

There is currently not a lot of information to go on in the case. The ISP has kept some details close to the vest in order to preserve the integrity of their investigation. They have indicated that they are keeping their focus wide when it comes to the possibilities of who this child might be or where he could have been born or residing before his death. A photo of the suitcase has been released in hopes someone might recognize it.

Suitcase found with unidentified child's body inside (Photo: ISP)

State police say that they have received many calls to the toll-free tip line for the case, but none have brought forth any leads. They are hoping that someone might recognize the distinctive design of the suitcase. They have cautioned against the public trying to find entries on missing children websites, saying that they do not expect this child to be listed on available registries.

"We are getting a lot of people on the internet searching for missing children, which is not what we need right now. We have contact with all of those agencies and we are always checking that. We don't have a match there." – Sgt. Carey Huls, speaking to CNN

Sgt. Huls said that what they are seeking from the public is information from anyone who might have first-hand knowledge of the crime or familiarity with the suitcase. They are hoping for a tip that might lead them to identify the child or provide answers as to how he died.

If you have any information that might help, the police request that you call the toll-free tip line dedicated to this case is 1-888-437-6432.